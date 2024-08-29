“We all have a dark side. I think there’s a belief system that if people don’t tell us everything then they have something to hide. I call it privacy. But we all have things that we want to hide from others that maybe we still have to work through. My role in the series is that of a woman who has buried some dramatic things in life and that made me think about what we haven’t faced in life yet”, she says. Cate Blanchett on her character in Alfonso Cuarón’s TV series ‘Disclaimer’ presented as a world premiere out of competition at the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival.

The series, based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knightwas a challenge for Cuarón: “When I read the book I immediately thought of a film but I didn’t know how to make it. The film I saw was too long and I wasn’t able to give it shape. Only many years later, when I reread the book, did I think of this format that has become popular”. And he never had any doubts about the cast: “When I was writing the script, it was very clear to me that it was Cate and I was terrified that she would refuse because I always visualized her throughout the series”.

Blanchett described the difficulty of playing a character about whom little is known at the beginning of the story: “The hardest challenge for my character is that when we meet her we know little about who she is, we only know what other people say. So it was difficult not to reveal too much”. The actress then emphasized the “attempt in some way to tone down that perception, it’s really shocking to think about the layers of judgments that in some way I also transposed onto the character without knowing anything about her and I think that this is the power of judgment”. In judgments “there is shame and guilt – she continued – there is the desire to put people in the pillory. If we think about the way we talk to our children: if we shame them in public we can receive unexpected reactions, if we explain in private everything is different and the results are much more effective”.

Kevin Klein he defined his character as “unusual, constantly changing but you have to allow those changes to happen. The story itself is about transformation, because many significant events happen”. And finally the actor said: “Working with Alfonso was an intense experience of great learning”.