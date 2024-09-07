“It was a resounding success with 12% more tickets and season tickets sold“. A success “witnessed by the applause given by the audience. And to all the films seen in these theaters we wish a long artistic life”. Thus Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, president of the Venice Biennale, in his closing speech of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival.

“The exhibition has never been separated from current events: on the screen, testimonies of the pain and life that concern each of us have been represented. In these days, in the rooms, there has been a journey of knowledge of the world”, says Buttafuoco, who thanks authors, artists, prints and the public who “return to inhabit the room and take possession of our garrison”. And it is precisely to the public that Buttafuoco launches an appeal: “Defend with your hands and teeth two other garrisons: the theaters and the bookstores”.

The appointment, therefore, is for the 82nd edition which will be held from 27 August to 6 September 2025.