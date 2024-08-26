An 8-year-old German girl drowned this afternoon in the central Piazza Zenit area of ​​Bibione (Venice) while she was swimming. According to an initial reconstruction by the Carabinieri, the little girl, who knew how to swim, went into the water with her parents who were watching her from the shoreline. At that moment, due to the heat, there were a lot of people in the water and at first they didn’t realize she was in trouble.



When the alarm was raised, she was taken to shore by a lifeguard and then assisted by the paramedics from the nearby emergency medical center. Then a helicopter from Padua intervened but there was nothing that could be done for the little girl. The investigation is being carried out by the Carabinieri of Bibione coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Pordenone.