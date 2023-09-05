Originally from Springfield, born in 1998, she plays Priscilla Presley in the film in competition at the Venice Film Festival

We saw her on the red carpet at the 80th Venice Film Festival in the company of Sophia Coppola, Jacob Elordi And Priscilla Presley: let’s talk about Cailee Spaeny the protagonist of Priscillathe biopic dedicated to the life of Elvis Presley.

Born in Springfield, Missouri, on July 24, 1998, Cailee Spaeny spends most of her adolescence in the Springfield Little Theater, where he acted in many plays before moving into cinema. The debut in the world of the big screen comes in 2018, when she plays the role of Amara Namani in the film Pacific Rim: Uprising. The same year she also stars in A just cause And 7 Unknowns at El Royalewith Dakota Johnson And Chris Hemsworth. Still in 2018 she stars in Vice – The man in the shadows, film directed by Adam McKay with Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Steve Carell. In 2020 it is the turn of The ritual of the witches and, in 2021, of How It Endsby Daryl Wein.

the plot of the movie “priscilla” — In the movie Cailee Spaeny plays the role of Priscilla Presley, at the time still Priscilla Beaulieu. When the teenager Priscilla meets at a party Elvis Presleyhe, who is already one rock ‘n’ roll superstarsin private is revealed to her as a completely different man: an overwhelming love, an ally in solitude and a vulnerable friend. Through the eyes of Priscilla, Sofia Coppola wants to tell the hidden side of a great American myth, from long courtships to turbulent marriages. A story that began in a German army base and then continued in the dream estate at Graceland. A story made of love, dreams and fame.

"I was struck by Priscilla Presley's autobiography of her years as a young woman at Graceland. And I tried to capture what he felt about immersing himself in the world of Elvisto then eventually re-emerge and discover its identity" explained the director of the film, Sofia Coppola. "As an artist for me it is important to show the world through the eyes of my characters, without judging" she said. "This film investigates the way Priscilla came to be who she isand what it means and has meant to be a woman for her and for the following generations," she concluded.