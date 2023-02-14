Genoa – A not too subliminal message, “I’m coming to Ferraris“. The Sampdoria leadership has taken action, general secretary Massimo Ienca contacted Digos and initiated all other precautionary and safety measures. In synergy with the DGE (Event Management Delegate) he alerted all the stewards in charge of the Ferraris entrances explaining that, in the absence of an access ticket, Ferrero and any accompanying persons would not have been able to access the stadium.

This episode was actually the continuation of a new friction between Ferrero and the board. For a couple of days already the former patron had asked for a ticket for Sampdoria-Inter, without getting an answer. Yesterday, early in the morning, after further solicitations, he received the peremptory and definitive “no” from the board of directors, the second in a row after he had been denied the trip to Monza (and the consequent quarrels with Ienca and councilor Bosco), this time having a bickering in particular with Gianni Panconi, an exchange that ended up igniting it. And so, yesterday afternoon, Ferrero raised the tension with this new provocation, “I’ll come to the stadium and watch the match close to the board of directors and Panconi”.

Board that had been appointed with the consent of the lawyers of his family (in particular of his daughter Vanessa) in the emergency situation created after his arrest in Milan on 6 December 2021.

For some time now, the former patron has entered an open collision course with the Board of Directors (which technically expires at the time of the approval of the 2022 budget, i.e. soon) and the board of auditors of the blucerchiata company, there are also some back wages on the table that Ferrero claims and which have not been paid. It is not excluded that shortly there may be liability actions against the directors and therefore end up in court. But Ferrero’s provocation yesterday also takes on another purpose, a strategic one. Put further pressure on Edoardo Garrone. Raise the tension around him, even from the square, to call the former president into financial questioning.

Yesterday, however, in the end, of Ferrero there was no more news. To see Sampdoria-Inter he had only one viable solution, buy a ticket. The Digos outside the stadium was alerted in case he showed up, but only to manage and prevent any public order turmoil. Fans who, in turn, immediately moved.

In front of each entrance, pickets were set up, ready to sound the alarm if the provocation had become a reality.

The risk was to relive the scenes of last October 17, when Ferrero showed up in the stands at the Ferraris in the middle of the first half of the match against Roma. Triggering the reaction of the Groups of the South, who had left the steps during the interval to go and seek contact with the former president in the Tribune. In that case there had been close clashes with the police forces, who had created a security cordon right at the entrance to the grandstand.

Ferrero had therefore left the stadium in the interval through the changing rooms.