Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is the new title of Joymasher And The Arcade Crew who, with both hands, draws from the past returning to the 16 bits of a time that was, putting us in the shoes of a very pissed off ninja, eager for revenge. Will the goal have been achieved or are we facing a colossal ruin? We will find out in a few lines.

Vendetta

The world is in check by the oppression given by the global government, we are in a technologically very advanced universe, but with that certain something ancient. In the course of various government experiments aimed at gaining ever more pressing control over the civilized world, artificial intelligence is awakened Moonriders, a robotic ninja who escapes from the research laboratory in which he has been confined to turn his sword against his oppressors. Objectively, the plot is corny and no frillsafter all the game is aimed at gameplay Like this as was the case in the 80s where the gist of the thing was the beating hands, the action in short. The story is offered to us through some initial cutscenes, then inserted a few bars of dialogue in the boss fights. Nothing transcendental, games were like this thirty years ago and no one will be embarrassed by this, after all, as mentioned a few lines above, what mattered was giving her a good thrashing, instead of an articulated plot (which coincidentally is one of the reasons for the success of the moderns Souls).

Ancient in every sense

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a game that takes inspiration from past titles such as striders by Capcom, a touch to the Ninja Gaiden but also by titles Game Boy as Batman Revengetaking inspiration from the leaps that our Moonrider performs on walls, for example. The progression system is very classic: the first level of the eight available is finished and six game areas are automatically unlocked, once completed we will be able to enter the final one, the eighth and final level. You will be able to face the six unlocked levels without a regular formula, choosing to complete first one and then the other, a bit like it happened in the old Megaman (another quote). The Our Armored Ninja’s control system is very similar to the 2D platformers of the past: walking becomes a Naruto-style run by pressing the stick twice in the preferred direction, you can easily jump on walls or perform three-hit combos with your sword, not counting the kick from above, Moonrider’s real secret shot. But What would a rider be without a motorbike? In fact, Moon is capable of riding, through specific levels and of fighting enemies with high-speed missiles and lasers.

During the seven game levels (excluding the final one) you will find different secret areas, breaking through sometimes visible and sometimes invisible walls, and you can insert upgrades to our Ninja’s armor. These upgrades will only be partially selectable, in the sense that before the mission you will be asked to insert two of them in the armor and for the duration of the game you will not be able to change them, except in the case in which you will exit the mission to start it over. Once the available lives are finished, you return to the beginning of the mission, with no discounts of any kind, except in the case of the bosses who will make you reappear in front of the latter’s room. There are therefore “checkpoints” that you will exploit while you still have lives available. Each encounter ends with a boss fight that usually ranges from huge alien monsters to samurai-style humanoid enemiesinteresting fights but nothing exceptional, although in many cases, you will lose a couple of lives and then learn the enemy’s attack pattern and get the better of it.

It could have been better

The general feeling that you live in Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider it is that of an unripe product, although it is intentionally so. Aesthetically it is really too dated and as much as it tries to make us live the time that was “artistically”, everything seems decidedly sparse. The game entertains for a few minutes, time to try each game level but then an ordeal begins made of hitbox completely busted that they bring enemies outside of a sword strike when they should actually be struckvice versa when you believe you have dodged a laser or a shot, the latter will have hit you, reducing your HP and your confidence in the game itself.

It’s not a long gameit fits, it is certainly not the focus of a similar title, but even the levels are trivial, were it not for an intrinsic difficulty given by the problems mentioned above because in addition to fighting with enemies, there is also that you will have to take into account the hitboxes and an excessive force of gravity that will take you downwards with extreme ease, when instead the ascent by jump will be very fluid. It could have been betterif you are a fan of 16 bit games it will be for you otherwise ignore the title.