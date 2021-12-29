Come on JuanOn HBO Max, he once again hits the nail on the head of that altarpiece of the new Spanish rogues. Third season of the adventures of Juan Carrasco, a corrupt politician who from the mayor of Logroño and a Ministry of Agriculture lands as a senior executive of a large electricity company. An extraordinary performance by Javier Cámara, backed by María Pujalte, Adam Jezierski and Esty Quesada, among others; Add to it an excellent script by Daniel Castro, Pablo Remón and Víctor García León, and it is understood that the promoter of the series, Diego San José, has achieved a little gem.

Carrasco is on the crest of the wave thanks to that tradition of the powerful called revolving doors. A sloppy increase in the budgetary costs of a municipal work in his time as mayor is the starting signal for his collapse. The tremendous thing is that we are not talking about a grotesque, a deformed reality: it is a chronicle of some credible events and characters, even documented: there are the cases Gürtel, Punic, Lezo and the hundreds of accused of the PP, without forgetting the ERE or the Pujol. The rogues of the Spain of the Golden Age have given way to the rogues of politics and finance, with one distinctive trait: they are now much less persecuted.

Perhaps that explains the stubborn refusal of the right to renew the highest judicial body. The situations and dialogues of Come on Juan record a time and a country in which Valle-Inclán’s lucid analysis is ratified in his Bohemian lights: “In Spain, merit is not rewarded. Stealing and being a scoundrel are rewarded. Everything bad is rewarded ”.

