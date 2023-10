The opposition primaries took place on the 22nd, in Venezuela, and defined María Corina Machado as the opponent of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 elections | Photo: Prensa Miraflores/EFE

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela ordered the suspension of “all effects of the different phases of the electoral process conducted by the National Primary Commission (CNP)”, on October 22nd.

The decision comes after the collegiate admitted an appeal presented by opposition deputy José Brito, who asked for a review of the “irregularities” in the electoral process.

According to ruling 122 of the TSJ Electoral Room, published on the website of the Federal Supreme Court, the opposition election organizing committee must record “the administrative history, containing the 25 phases of the electoral process” of the primaries, ranging from the call from the event to the minutes of scrutiny, totalization and proclamation.

Furthermore, they must submit to the Supreme Court the minutes of acceptance of the candidacy of candidates disqualified by the Comptroller’s Office from holding elected positions, as is the case of the winner of the internal elections María Corina Machado, who is subject to this administrative measure, imposed in 2015 for the period of one year, but recently extended until 2030.

Likewise, they must submit the resignations of candidates Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano, who refused to participate in the vote just a few weeks before the elections, also disqualified, as well as those of “any other citizen who has decided to renounce their candidacy”.

The TSJ gives the CNP a period of three days to present a report indicating “the mechanism used to safeguard electoral material and the location designated for this purpose”.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court also ordered the notification of the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, and other public authorities in the country about the sentence, so that they are aware of the deputy’s complaints.

According to Brito, the opposition’s electoral process constitutes “the practice of electoral crimes and the alleged practice of common crimes”, without specifying what type of illegalities were committed. (EFE Agency)