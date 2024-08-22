As expected, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela confirmed this Thursday (22) the “victory” of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential election of July 28.

In recent weeks, the court has been conducting an expert analysis of the voting records submitted by the also Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), which had indicated Maduro’s victory in the election. However, according to reports, the TSJ had not allowed inspectors and experts from opposition parties to follow this analysis.

The opposition bloc Plataforma Unitária Democrática (PUD) maintains that its candidate, Edmundo González, won the election, and has made copies of the voting records available on a website that prove this.

“The expert report is unquestionably certified and the results of July 28 issued by the CNE, where Nicolás Maduro was elected president of the Republic for the period 2025-2031, are validated, this is the decision. The CNE is urged to publish the election results in the Electoral Gazette,” said the president of the court and of the Electoral Chamber of the court, Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, who was a councilwoman and mayor of Caracas for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Maduro’s party.

According to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website, the judge claimed that the expert assessment met “the highest technical and legal standards” and that it was found that the count records issued by the voting machines showed “full coincidence” with the records in the vote tally database.

Rodríguez ordered the Attorney General’s Office, “in view of the anxiety caused among the population”, to investigate the alleged crimes of usurpation of functions, instigation to disobey the law, computer crimes, association to commit crime and falsification of documents due to the dissemination of the minutes carried out by the opposition on its website.

On the 7th, Venezuela’s attorney general, Chavista Tarek William Saab, had already announced the opening of a criminal investigation against the site’s maintainers.

On Wednesday (21), the PUD had released a statement in which it rejected any decision favorable to Chavismo that the TSJ would take regarding the presidential elections of July 28.

The opposition bloc claimed that this review would violate “the principle of separation of public powers”, “invading the exclusive duty of the CNE and overriding the people’s decision expressed at the polls”, and asked the electoral body to release the real result of the election.

Before the TSJ’s announcement, the Argentine website Infobae had reported that the United States was studying the possibility of applying sanctions against judges of the court if Maduro’s victory was confirmed.