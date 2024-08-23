The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) has, as expected, sealed its support for Nicolás Maduro. Controlled by the ruling party for two decades, Venezuela’s highest judicial institution validated on Thursday the results of the National Electoral Council (CNE) – another entity dominated by Chavismo – which on July 28 proclaimed Nicolás Maduro the winner without yet showing the voting records.

The decision was not surprising, given the ties of almost all of the judges to Chavismo. Shortly before the decision of the Supreme Court’s Electoral Chamber was announced, the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission in Venezuela had warned about the lack of independence and impartiality of this body and the CNE. The ruling was rejected by the opposition, led by former presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, and several presidents of the region, such as Chile’s Gabriel Boric, due to the court’s bias.

The president of the Supreme Court and its electoral chamber, Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, was a member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) – founded by former President Hugo Chávez in 2008 – and held elected positions as councilor of the Libertador municipality (Caracas) and acting mayor of Caracas between August and November 2021. In an interview with the portal Caracas City, In a post published three years ago, Rodríguez declared herself “deeply committed to the tasks delegated by the revolution” and “loyal” to “the worker president Nicolás Maduro and to the projects for the construction of socialism.” The only proof of this is a few screenshots distributed by the Venezuelan NGO Acceso a la Justicia, since the post was deleted before Rodríguez was nominated as a judge.

The president of the TSJ and the other two judges that make up the Electoral Chamber, Fanny Márquez –former head of the tax agency Seniat– and Inocencio Figueroa, are sanctioned by the Canadian government as responsible for the deterioration of democracy in Venezuela. As judges, Márquez and Figueroa are linked to the persecution of opposition deputies almost a decade ago and to the dismissal of Attorney General Luisa Ortega in 2017. Ortega had denounced cases of alleged corruption and human rights violations by the Maduro regime. Today, at least 18 of the 20 members that make up this court have had a link to Chavismo in the past, according to Laura Louza, director and founder of Access to Justice.

A slow-motion decline

In 2017, some international organizations recognized the legitimacy of the selection of 33 judges – 20 of them substitutes – in July of that year by the then National Assembly, headed by Juan Guaidó and with an opposition majority. All of them ended up in exile due to threats from the Maduro regime. Luis Manuel Marcano, who was one of these judges and now lives in Chile, recalls that “the problem of judicial independence” in Venezuela is not new: “The country already had a weakened democracy.” [antes de 1999]and what Chavez did was to generate a competitive authoritarianism and take over all the powers, especially the judiciary, buying judges and carrying out dismissal processes. Maduro finished off this dismantling of the judicial system in a very savage way, with much brutality, appointing judges without training.”

For decades, Chavismo introduced legal reforms and appointments that ensured it control of the Supreme Court of Justice. According to the report The seizure of absolute powerof Access to Justice, the process began in August 1999. That year, the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) issued a decree reorganizing the State that “gave way to the intervention of institutions.” A “judicial emergency commission” was also created, made up of several members appointed by the ANC. For months, this commission “dedicated itself to suspending and dismissing judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and other officials alleging corruption or judicial delays.”

In 2004, the parliament, with a Chavista majority, approved a new Organic Law of the TSJ that increased the number of judges from 20 to 32, and reserved the majority of the positions on the Judicial Nominations Committee for legislators and not for civil society. This legal instrument opened the doors for the ruling party to complete its co-optation of the TSJ, since former PSUV deputies such as Luis Velásquez Alvaray, Luis Franceschi and Calixto Ortega entered as judges; as well as former ambassadors of the Chávez government, such as Gladys Gutiérrez, among others, recalls Louza. And he adds: “In that process, the judges who were not followers or showed independence left, and thus the definitive kidnapping of this power took place.”

Louza was not surprised by the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of Maduro. He also stressed that in this case there was a “usurpation” of functions that correspond to the National Electoral Council. He also noted that the full texts of the Supreme Court, particularly those of the Electoral Chamber, have not been published since February. It is also unknown who the experts designated to audit the results given by the CNE were: “That is clearly a sign of a lack of transparency.”

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.