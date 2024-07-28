The expectation of a political change after 25 years of Chavismo is the greatest certainty with which Venezuelans woke up, if they slept at all, this Sunday. On the street, 8 out of 10 say so, although from the propaganda that sneaks in everywhere it seems that in these elections only President Nicolás Maduro is competing, who is all day on television, on billboards, on murals and on endless banners hanging on every post in Caracas. A week ends in which the country has been at half speed and frenetic at the same time, crossed by uncertainty. What has already been diagnosed in memes and daily conversations as electoral anxiety in Venezuela is just beginning and will surely have its peak in the hours that are about to pass.

Gustavo Mendoza, 64, worked as a mechanic years ago and had good clients. Now he has become a taxi driver. He is one of the eight hopefuls for a new government that most of the most reliable polls show. “I want a change for the better, I want a democracy as it is, with autonomous powers, in which the government respects and one does not always live with so much anxiety,” he says while waiting for passengers under a downpour in a central area of ​​Caracas. At Mendoza’s house they decided to go to vote this Sunday before dawn, with the intention of beating Chavismo by getting up early as well.

After more than decades under the Bolivarian revolution, Gustavo’s ideas of what his family and life would be like have vanished. His children — aged between 33 and 22 — have not migrated, but they have grown up and are still at home, unable to become independent. They are university students and are unemployed or earning salaries that are not enough to cover daily expenses. He could no longer pay for the studies of the youngest of the three. He has been living for years with a hip ailment, with his femur on the verge of dislocating, causing him to limp, and he has not been able to have surgery, without private health insurance and no luck in public health care. “In these years my life has changed a lot, but for the worse. Now I hope that better times are coming.”

Venezuelans will vote this Sunday with the police on the streets and in the voting centers, more than 15,700 (with 30,026 voting tables) that will be open this Sunday throughout the country. In addition to the military personnel from the Plan República, the police forces were activated, an unusual measure in elections, when these officials used to have orders to stay in the barracks and citizen security was in the hands of the Armed Forces, including the Bolivarian Militia. María De Freitas noticed this in her center, a school in the center of Caracas. The woman says that there were no new developments in the process, except for the presence of police officers accompanying the Plan República officers, who are in charge of guarding the electoral material and the only ones who should be inside the voting centers. María De Freitas noticed this in her center, a school in the center of Caracas, when they set up the tables on Friday. The only novelty of the process was the presence of police officers accompanying the Plan República officers, who were in charge of guarding the electoral material and were the only ones who should be inside the centres.

For several weeks now, there has been a narrative circulating within Chavismo about alleged plans by the opposition to create unrest during the elections and boycott the process. This has led to the deployment of 380,000 military and police officers for the election, plus military reserves “to deal with situations of restoring and controlling public order,” according to Interior and Defense authorities. Over the weekend, police and intelligence service checkpoints have been seen, a scene that for some appears intimidating. The hours have become dense, filled with complaints of abuses in the process of setting up polling stations, relocations of centers, expulsions of deputies, former presidents and observers, and harassment of political leaders who have had police patrols stop at their doors with sirens blaring.

With all the obstacles and maneuvers, these elections are marked above all by something that has also been picked up by the polls. In the most recent poll by the firm Delphos, 63% of Venezuelans believe that those who have the capacity to achieve political change are the people themselves, the citizens. That is why, for Analesly Silva, 29, the elections are already won by the opposition. She says this while parked with her motorcycle on the shoulder of the highway where dozens of people stopped to watch from afar the closing of the campaign of the candidacy of Edmundo González, accompanied by the leader María Corina Machado. These were people who did not march, but who stopped on their trip, took out flags and made their analyses. “I feel very emotional seeing this. God cannot fail us this time,” said a woman leaning over the defense of the road. “This is won, unless they launch the fraud, but there are very few of them,” responded Analesly, a teacher who works for trips and tips for a delivery application. “I have a degree and I don’t work because a teacher’s salary is worthless. If things don’t change, I’m ready to leave for Spain in January.” Months ago, July 28 was an unlikely date in Venezuela. Not without turbulence, Venezuelans have finally landed in the long-awaited presidential elections, a stop on the road to resolving the long-standing political crisis in the South American country, which still has a long way to go.

