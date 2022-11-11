This Friday, as part of his tour of Europe, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroparticipated in the dialogue table called ‘Meeting on Venezuela’, in the Paris Forum on Peace and delivered a balance of what was discussed.

Petro confirmed that both the Government of Nicholas Maduroas well as opposition delegates, agreed to return to the dialogue in Mexico, although after that meeting no date was known for this to happen.

However, the president as launched a series of proposals for that process. One of them is the option of an amnesty for political prisoners in Venezuela. When asked if that included Chavistas, Petro said: “Obviously, but I’m talking about political reasons”.

Those statements provoked the reactions of both the representatives of the Maduro government in Paris, as well as those of the Venezuelan opposition.

Gerardo Blyde, the chief negotiator of the Unitarian Platform, the opposition force led by Juan Guaidó, assured that Amnesties for human rights violators “are not agreeable”.

For his part, the chief negotiator of the Nicolás Maduro regime, Jorge Rodríguez, assured that there is progress to achieve a possible social agreement with the Unitary Platform.

Paris Forum: Alberto Fernández, Emmanuel Macron and Gustavo Petro.

“We have made a lot of progress in the possibility of achieving a social agreement, but that is something that is still in reserve”he told reporters after the meeting in Paris.

“With a revolver to the head and Venezuela has 762 revolvers to the head; 762 sanctions against our businessmen, oil industry, airlines, agricultural products, travelers, Every event of dialogue, of discussion necessarily happens because these aggressive events are lifted, “he said.

Envoys from the Venezuelan government and opposition met this Friday in Paris without being able to unlock the expected return to negotiations in Mexico despite international pressure, led by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The fifth edition of the Paris Forum on Peace became the scene of discussions between both parties, as requested by “Venezuelans and other Latin American countries,” its president, Pascal Lamy, told AFP.

Jorge Rodríguez and Gerardo Blyde talk during the Forum for Peace

“Negotiations between the regime and the opposition must resume as soon as possible in Mexico, starting with a humanitarian agreement and then — I hope — with political guarantees,” the French leader said the day before.

To try to encourage a return to negotiations, Macron, his counterparts from Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and from Argentina, Alberto Fernández, as well as the Norwegian Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, held a meeting with both prior to their discussion.

The three leaders urged them to return to Mexico, to reach agreements in the humanitarian and political spheres and expressed their willingness to accompany them in this process, “the only way” to resolve the “crisis”according to a joint statement.

“This initiative aims to encourage Venezuelan political actors to agree on a way out of the crisis, with a view to free, democratic presidential elections and with international electoral observation in 2024,” they add.

The ruling party and the opposition began negotiations in Mexico in August 2021 after two failed initiatives. But Maduro froze them two months later due to the extradition to the United States of Alex Saab, a businessman close to the government.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP