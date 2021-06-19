The government of Nicolás Maduro prepares a battery of new laws to regain the confidence of private investors and make amends for “mistakes” that have cost Venezuela one of the worst crises in its history, now exacerbated by financial sanctions from the United States.

From the ruling majority Parliament, the deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of the president, promotes several proposals.

Among them, the Organic Law of Special Economic Zones stands out, aimed at simplifying customs procedures and offer tax incentives to entrepreneurs.

“All these initiatives create confidence,” Maduro Guerra told the AFP agency during a meeting with the foreign press this Friday.

There he detailed his plans and referred to four economic zones with access to the Caribbean Sea that will have special conditions to attract investment.

“Entrepreneurs cannot without the government and the government cannot without entrepreneurs (…) We bet that this law is a turning point for trust” and creates “opportunities for the country to grow and develop,” he said about the proposed law that they hope to pass in July.

The 31-year-old politician, who bears a great physical resemblance to his father, speaks of the “difficult” period that the Chavista government lived through with the private company that he accused of having assumed the role of “opposition.”

“They dedicated themselves to trying to overthrow the government by any means. And we surely made mistakes, we are human, we were in the heat of that struggle and it did not do good to the country, that struggle does not do any good to anyone,” said Maduro Guerra , economist and musician.

The legacy of expropriations

Controversial expropriations of companies, several of which ended up bankrupt after being handed over to the government, are among the “mistakes” of the past, he admitted.

“Suddenly some expropriation (was) unfair,” he acknowledged.

The deputy says he is aware that attacks on private property have not favored the government’s image that his father inherited from the late former president Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

“It is not good for us,” he admits, marking a distance with this policy.

Business claim

The Fedecámaras employers’ association, which asked the current Parliament consider the return of expropriated companies to their original owners, he denounced that in the Chavista era more than a hundred companies were “taken” without compensating their owners, and some of these have been “dismembered.”



The president of Fedecámaras, Ricardo Cusanno, pointed out on Thursday, during his participation in the Plenary Session of the International Labor Conference, that “public-private agreements are essential to reach novel solutions” that contribute to overcoming the challenges in the midst of a crisis accentuated by the pandemic of covid-19.

“At the same time, the State requires a determined impulse towards business sustainability, generating greater trust and strengthening the institutional and democratic framework, to attract investments that allow addressing the changes imposed by the post-pandemic world and maintaining jobs “said Cussano in a speech posted on the Fedecámaras website.

For Maduro Guerra, at this point in the crisis that takes the country to its Eighth consecutive year of recession, the key is to “recognize the roles of each one”, both in the economic and political sectors, but working together.

“The first step we have been taking is to establish a frank and sincere dialogue, without going back to the past, recognizing that we have to move forward,” he said.

“We have met with all sectors of the country, secretly and in public,” he said.

But in the opinion of the economist José Manuel Puente, professor at the Center for Public Policies of the Institute of Higher Studies in Administration (IESA), the flexibilisations that have been taking place after years of strict price and exchange controls, they are not enough to overcome the crisis.

“It requires a stabilization program and significant volumes of international financial aid, in addition to a political transition, these changes are not enough to rescue Venezuela from the cycle of recession and hyperinflation,” he told AFP.

