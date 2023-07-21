The Venezuelan parliament this Thursday (20) extended for one month the investigation into possible “criminal responsibility” of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for “crimes against humanity” in relation to the South American country, due to the sanctions he imposed while he was in power, and the alleged involvement of anti-Chavista supporters.

The Venezuelan parliament, with a majority from the party of the dictator Nicolás Maduro, approved the extension to complete the investigation requested by a house commission, which announced the “names and surnames” of some of those “responsible” for “these actions”, among which they mentioned María Corina Machado, Henrique Capriles (made ineligible by the Venezuelan dictatorship) and Freddy Superlano, candidates in the primaries scheduled for October 22 that will define the opposition’s competitor in next year’s presidential elections .

The president of the commission, Chavista Pedro Infante, also blamed 22 other opponents, such as Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López, Antonio Ledezma, David Smolansky, Freddy Guevara, Henry Ramos Allup, Carlos Vecchio, Miguel Pizarro and José Ignacio Hernández, among others who make up a “longer” list.

It alleges that these opponents committed at least “eight crimes”, including “treason”, “usurpation of functions”, “association to commit crimes”, “terrorism” and “terrorist financing”, and “violated” the Rome Statute, the Charter of the United Nations, the Vienna Convention and the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

Among the “international officials”, according to Infante, are Trump and “some of his spokespersons and officials”, such as John Bolton (former security adviser) and Elliott Abrams (former special envoy for Venezuela), “former presidents”, “organizations and institutions”, such as the US State and Treasury departments, and transnational companies.

Infante also said that the commission drew up an agenda that includes “formal denunciation” in “national and international bodies” and a “great mobilization” so that “the people can raise their voices in defense” of the country and its “sovereignty and interests”.

The results of these investigations, according to the Chavista politician, should be taken to bodies such as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC) – where the Maduro dictatorship is investigated for human rights violations.