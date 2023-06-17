As seen coming, the Venezuelan opposition decided to continue with its primary process scheduled for October of this year, but without the support of the National Electoral Council (CNE), an entity that never responded to requests for technical support for the internal election that seeks to select a candidate to face Nicolás Maduro in 2024.

In addition to not responding to the National Commission for Primaries, delaying the request and delaying the schedule, on Thursday the rectors of the CNE -of pro-government tendency- presented their resignation before the National Assembly, a body that this Thursday began the formation of the committee of applications through a preliminary commission made up of several deputies, among them Cilia Flores, first lady and who still has her parliamentary status.

The Assembly must elect a new CNE. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Given this scenario, the opponents must self-manage their process, which not only includes obtaining financing but also locating places such as voting centers, personnel, ballots, and all logistics that would be easier to arrange with the CNE, especially since it would be an automated process. .

“The resignation of various CNE rectors and their renewal, as outlined, complicates the scenario,” said the president of the opposition commission, Jesús Casal, at a press conference in Caracas. “We will advance with the organization of a self-managed primary,” he said.

This decision comes late if one takes into account the positions of opponents such as María Corina Machado, who has not refused to participate in the primaries but insisted that it should not be supported by the State through the CNE, especially due to the “commitment ” to protect the identity of voters.

“We have achieved an important historical step,” said Machado on a campaign tour after learning of Casal’s statements.

For his part, Capriles, who defended the participation of the CNE and came to criticize Machado on several occasions, reacted to the announcement by showing his support for the decision but at the same time urged that it be a “broadest possible process, covering the entire National territory”.

He also alleged that Maduro “imploded the CNE to create an institutional crisis” and “boycott the primaries.” This is because the two opposition rectors of the electoral body will also be replaced despite the fact that they did not resign.

Candidates have until June 23 to register and participate in the primaries.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

