Alex Saab was received with pomp by Maduro after being released by the United States | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Opposition parties in Venezuela criticized the release of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, appointed as dictator Nicolás Maduro's front man and who was imprisoned in the United States.

Saab arrived in Caracas and was received by Maduro on Wednesday (20), after being released through an agreement between the Chavista dictatorship and the United States that would have in return the release of up to 36 people in Venezuela, including 12 Americans.

According to information from the website Efecto Cocuyo, the First Justice party criticized in a statement the fact that the agreement does not provide any guarantee of free elections or the release of all political prisoners in Venezuela. Furthermore, the party stated that Saab “must be tried for all the crimes committed that affected millions of Venezuelan lives.”

Alfredo Ramos, one of the leaders of the Causa R party, criticized him in a post on X. “The Biden government releases Alex Saab, frontman and money launderer for Maduro and his gang. This criminal and Maduro are responsible for the diversion [de dinheiro] most gigantic ever accomplished in any country. They are responsible for the hunger and death of thousands of Venezuelans,” wrote Ramos.

Alex Saab was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 when his plane stopped to refuel at Amilcar Cabral International Airport on Sal Island. He was extradited to the United States in October 2021 on money laundering charges and was awaiting trial .