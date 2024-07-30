Home page politics

Government opponents suspect electoral fraud and take to the streets against Maduro. © Jacinto Oliveros/AP

In Venezuela, both camps are claiming election victory. The government and the opposition are calling their supporters onto the streets. The situation in the crisis-ridden South American state threatens to escalate further.

Caracas – The opposition in Venezuela is defying the authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro after the controversial presidential election. Their candidate Edmundo González Urrutia won the vote on Sunday by a clear margin, said opposition leader María Corina Machado. The electoral office of the crisis-ridden South American state had previously officially declared Maduro the winner.

The opposition feels betrayed. Many polls had predicted a victory for their candidate González. © Matias Delacroix/AP/dpa

The opposition accuses the government of fraud. The European Union, the USA and a number of Latin American countries also raised doubts about the fairness of the election and the result.

Protests against Maduro broke out in the capital Caracas. “It will fall, it will fall, this government will fall,” chanted demonstrators in the slum of Petare. They blocked streets and set barricades on fire, as was seen on the television channel NTN24. The police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators. As could be seen on a video, men in plain clothes also fired pistols at the protesters.

The opposition called for a major demonstration against the government on Tuesday. “We are determined to defend the truth and ensure that every vote is counted,” said opposition leader Machado. The government camp also wants to bring its supporters onto the streets. Parliament President Jorge Rodríguez called on Maduro’s supporters to march to the presidential palace in Miraflores.

Government in Caracas expels critical diplomats from the country

Following protests from various Latin American countries, the Venezuelan government expelled their ambassadors from the country. Representatives from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay were ordered to leave the country. At the same time, the government in Caracas also withdrew its diplomatic staff from these countries.

In light of the allegations of manipulation, both the European Union and the United Nations called on the National Electoral Council to publish detailed voting data. “The election results have not been verified and cannot be considered representative of the will of the Venezuelan people until all official records from polling stations have been published and verified,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Human rights activists count over 300 political prisoners

The years-long political crisis in the South American country could now worsen again. Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was not recognized internationally by many countries. The then parliamentary president Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president in 2019, but was unable to assert himself in the country – mainly because the military stood behind Maduro. The security forces are cracking down on government opponents. According to human rights activists, over 300 political prisoners are behind bars.

In 2013, the former trade unionist and bus driver Maduro succeeded the charismatic President Hugo Chávez, who died of cancer at the age of 59. Under Maduro, the situation in the once rich country with its large oil reserves deteriorated rapidly.

Given the hardened fronts, the situation in the crisis-ridden country could escalate further. © Jacinto Oliveros/AP

Venezuela is suffering from mismanagement, corruption and international sanctions. More than 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. According to the UN, more than seven million people – around a quarter of the population – have left the country in recent years because of poverty and violence.