Several Venezuelan opponents congratulated this Monday (20) the libertarian Javier Milei for his triumph in the presidential elections in Argentina, in which he won this Sunday (19) the government candidate, Sergio Massa, with more than 11 points of advantage.

In a post on It has to heal wounds and achieve a future of influential prosperity.”

On the same social network, the president of the First Justice (PJ) party, María Beatriz Martínez, congratulated Milei, to whom she wished “success in her administration”, and expressed her recognition to the Argentine people who participated in the elections “of this beautiful country that received so many Venezuelans.”

Two-time Venezuelan presidential candidate Henrique Capriles also congratulated Argentines on their “successful democratic journey” and guaranteed that the Caribbean country will always wish “the best for Argentina, also home to many Venezuelans”.

In turn, the former president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Andrés Caleca, who was also a candidate in the primaries, congratulated Milei, from whom Venezuelans expect, as he said, “an unavoidable commitment to the struggle of the Democrats in this country” .

The leader of Venezuela’s main opposition coalition, María Corina Machado, said on Sunday (19) that the triumph of the Argentine right is also that of the fight for “change” and “freedom” in Latin America.

Milei’s triumph represents an ideological fracture in relations between Caracas and Buenos Aires, which experienced tensions during the presidency of Argentine Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and returned to normality during the current term of Alberto Fernández.