Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami resigned on Monday (20) following recent investigations into alleged corruption at state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

“Due to the investigations that have been launched into serious acts of corruption at PDVSA, I have taken the decision to present my resignation as Minister of Petroleum, with the aim of supporting, accompanying and fully supporting this process,” said El Aissami on Twitter.

“In the same way, in my capacity as a revolutionary militant, I place myself at the disposal of the leadership of the PSUV (government party) to support this crusade that President Nicolás Maduro has undertaken against the anti-values ​​that we are obliged to fight, even with our lives. “, he added.

El Aissami’s resignation comes days after the Attorney General’s Office and the government announced that there would be judicial proceedings to arrest and investigate an unspecified number of officials allegedly involved in acts of corruption.

The hitherto head of the ministry is included, along with Maduro, on a “wanted” list by the US government, which three years ago offered a reward of $10 million for his capture, for allegedly being linked to drug trafficking. and other crimes.

This Monday, the National Anti-Corruption Police arrested the now former head of the National Superintendence of Cryptoactives (Sunacrip) Joselit Ramírez, as well as two judges and a Chavista mayor, for being implicated in alleged acts of administrative corruption, confirmed the state broadcaster ” Venezolana de Televisión” (VTV).

The detainees, in addition to Ramírez, were identified as Cristóbal Cornieles, president of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of Caracas; José Mascimino Márquez, judge for the control of crimes associated with terrorism, and Pedro Hernández, mayor of Santos Michelena, in the state of Aragua.