Julio Borges, a Venezuelan opposition leader, believes that the alliances between Venezuela and Iran should alarm Colombia, which, although it has been diligent in reinserting Caracas on the international stage must be clear that it is a difficult neighbor.

Recently, the Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, assured that the rapprochement with Rusia and china is for the defense of the autonomy of the country and that the United States is the main threat to security and peace in Latin America.

What is new regarding these alliances and why worry?

– Just two months ago, the president of Iran visited Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and signed different agreements with each of these countries, but it all goes back to when Hugo Chávez was president, at that moment it all began when the first agreement was signed, which was a bicycle factory in Venezuela. But it is also within the framework of 50 oil agreements, it has to do with all the military weapons, it has to do with the refineries, so it is a very solid alliance and most importantly against human rights.

How does Venezuela benefit from these alliances?

-Beyond the issue that they can make an alliance against the United States, it helps the Maduro regime to evade sanctions. There are millions of barrels of oil that are sold in a black way in the sense of not having any kind of control through Iran and that helps Maduro to evade sanctions.

Also from a practical point of view, there is a relationship of benefit for Maduro on the military issue. Just before visiting Venezuela, the president of Iran announced the launch of a kind of hypersonic missile and that missile sought to scare the United States about what the power of the United States means in the region, in addition to that it also has to do with purchase weapons related to drones, alleged aircraft repairs, the purchase of various weapons and vehicles of the Venezuelan Army. It is an alliance against the West.

What then are the dangers that Colombia faces as a neighboring country?

In the case of Colombia, we denounce the presence of Russian devices on the border. Well, I believe that this entire alliance, which includes the Colombian irregular groups that undoubtedly operate under the same club, ultimately seeks to destroy governance and democracy.

How powerful could this alliance get?

I could start with something banal like in a bicycle factory and look at all the things that we are talking about. I would like to underline within this whole portrait that we are talking about cooperation, an ALBA military school is being financed in Bolivia, a school for militiamen to go to.

What could be the role of President Gustavo Petro?

-The purpose of all these alliances is to politically take over Colombia and I think at this moment President Pedro himself is in some way, although it seems he is rebuilding relations between Colombia and Venezuela, he is perhaps the first kidnapped in these relations, so the Venezuelan dictatorship has blackmailed all of Colombia.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS