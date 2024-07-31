It is now a common saying that Colombia and Venezuela are Siamese twins and that everything that happens to one country will affect the other. After all, the two countries share more than 2,200 kilometers of border, have the same historical, social and cultural origins, and the freedom of both nations is due to the same man: Simon Bolivar, more than 200 years ago.

Today, the worsening of the political crisis in Venezuela due to the fraudulent result of last Sunday’s presidential elections, with the re-election of Nicolás Maduro once again, has become a political tsunami on the continent, with a special impact on the Colombian presidential elections of 2026, led by President Gustavo Petro, Maduro’s unconditional ally. Not in vain, it is one of the countries where he has made the most state visits.

To begin with, President Petro, such an intense agitator of the masses from his X account (formerly Twitter), has maintained a monastic silence since last Sunday that has aroused all kinds of suspicions. From the presidential seat of government it is said that the president is ill, but nobody believes that theory. It is more credible that the silence is strategic and agreed upon as a shared position with Mexico and Brazil, to assume a joint position that contains a proposal for a way out of the crisis.

These three leaders, who all share the same leftist identity, are asking the Venezuelan government to show the voting records before the country burns even more and the world isolates it, much more than it has suffered in the past. But Maduro prefers to act tough and send the Bolivarian Guard out onto the streets to repress the people rather than reveal the records that will surely show the extent of the fraud committed.

Colombia’s stance has generated rejection from national public opinion, which sees it not as a demonstration of prudence or decency, but of cowardice in confronting Maduro. Colombia justifies its position on the need to safeguard the common market of more than seven hundred million dollars, which benefits the national industry and generates thousands of jobs.

Petro seeks to differentiate himself from former President Duque, who during and outside his term has been a staunch enemy of Maduro and has done everything he can to end that socialist regime. As president, he broke diplomatic relations, closed the common market and the transit of people, and even showed his teeth at the border, organizing concerts and moving the troops, but also recognizing Juan Guaidó as president, receiving more than two million Venezuelan migrants, giving them immigration status and social benefits to resist —for the most part— a serious situation of precariousness in Colombia. Duque gave migrants the Colombian dream to breathe democracy, guarantee their minimum living standards, have legality and enjoy their rights without being stigmatized.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THE

Petro has respected those benefits, but has reestablished relations with Maduro, has visited him repeatedly, and has made him, as during the Santos Government, an assistant in achieving peace in Colombia with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), many of whose leaders have remained protected by the Venezuelan regime.

Venezuela has been the ghost with which the right fought the election of Petro and his narrative of profound political reforms. Thirteen and a half million Colombians who elected Petro ignored that speech, but today the Venezuelanization Colombia is a metaphor that takes shape in public opinion like a ghost that comes back to life with vigor. At this time when the neighboring country is burning, the media broadcasts live the extent of the crisis, Petro remains silent while the world condemns what happened last Sunday, and Maduro expels the diplomatic delegations of seven countries that dared to ask for transparency. Silence does not help, however, to overcome the explosive chaos that is taking over the land of the liberator, prisoner of a tyrant.

The Colombian political agenda has changed in recent decades. For many years, the desire for peace or the promise of military victory impacted the political agenda and defined the elections. This time, with 2026 looming in the political environment, the outcome of the acute Venezuelan crisis will be definitive for millions of centrist and independent voters, the so-called opinion fringe, who decide their vote at the last minute at the polling station.

The future of Venezuela will impact the future of Colombia and will add many points against the reelection possibilities of the Petro agenda, demolished these days by the serious case of corruption in the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, UNGRD, where public funds were used to achieve legislative support in Congress for the Government’s reform agenda. Today, five ministers and two high-ranking officials are in the sights of the Prosecutor’s Office, as well as several congressmen. If corruption threatened Petro’s future, the handling of the Venezuelan crisis worsens the political situation of the president.

Corruption and Venezuelanization These are two ingredients of a recipe for the demolition of the left in Colombia, to which is added the stubbornness of President Petro to involve Colombia in the experiment of constituent power, which is like a call to permanent revolution to demolish the existing. Today the facts conspire against the left in Colombia, which sees its reelection with Petro as impossible, prohibited by the Constitution, or with any other candidate. That is why they call for unity, but this call sounds hollow after two years of government and excessive arrogance of the radical congressmen and officials of the Historic Pact, who today see their project mortally wounded by their own errors, especially by the acts of corruption, but also by the fire in the neighborhood.

This debacle, of course, does not mean the triumph of the extreme right, which has also been unable to gain ground and is cornered by its own legal proceedings and its political incapacity. It is, however, an enormous opportunity for the political centre, which must be able to read the moment and offer a different recipe to the apocalyptic one of the right.

A center that defends the Constitution and is willing to accelerate its implementation; to generate viable consensus to promote postponed reforms, comply with the Havana peace agreement with the FARC, get the country out of the ordeal of war by controlling the territories, move towards a federalized country and lead an agenda of international integration that will allow the resurgence of Colombia as a reliable and respected partner.

Most voters know that they only need to look at Venezuela in the mirror to understand that this cannot be the future of Colombia. The antidote lies in compliance with the 1991 Constitution, not in returning to the years of war or in the search for messiahs or saviors. While Maduro burns his country, the left in Colombia looks with fear to the future. But the right cannot declare victory. It is time to think big for Colombia, beyond fear, beyond silence. The pendulum is in the center.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.