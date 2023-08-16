Lake Maracaibo, the largest in Latin America, located in Venezuela, may even seem naturally beautiful, with a “painting” of green color that draws attention.

However, it is completely contaminated by constant oil leaks and bacteria that have made the algae toxic, a phenomenon that has sparked an alert from microbiology specialists, according to the American magazine. Team.

According to the report, the level of contamination of the lake, which was once the country’s economic “salvation”, is “unprecedented” and can be considered irreparable. In addition to toxicity, the bacteria Microcystiswhich “took over” the water, is responsible for several diseases.

Last month, dictator Nicolás Maduro announced the implementation of a plan to clean up the region after “receiving complaints about leaks” from environmentalists and residents of riverside communities, who need the lake for their livelihood.

The chavista said he had commissioned a technical-scientific study to recover the 13,200 km2 lake, which has a vast reserve of oil in its subsoil and is full of toxic waste.

Maracaibo has been a vital resource for the national economy for many years. However, since the crisis in the oil industry, still under the leadership of Hugo Chávez, which plunged the country into a serious economic crisis, maintenance work on the lake has been interrupted, leaving it forgotten.

Such neglect, in addition to unprecedented pollution, also made the lake a target for criminal gangs, who specialized in hunting estuarine dolphins and manatees.

Researchers claim that it is possible to find birds and aquatic species bathed in oil in the region.