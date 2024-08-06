The body confirmed Maduro’s reelection with 51.95% of the votes, but the result is contested by the opposition and the international community

The president of CNE (National Electoral Council) of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, said on Monday (5.Aug.2024) that he delivered the electoral records (ballot boxes, in Portuguese) to the TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) of the country. Both the CNE and the TSJ are aligned with the government of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

On Friday (2 August), the electoral body confirmed Maduro’s reelection, with 51.95% of the votes. The council, however, had not released the minutes. The opposition disputes the result and claims that the winner of the election was Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

“Everything requested by the highest court of the Republic was delivered”, said Amoroso during a televised hearing, without giving details.

The TSJ requested that the CNE deliver the minutes of the scrutiny of the electoral tables throughout the country, the minutes of the final tally of the electoral process, the minutes of the trial and the proclamation of the elections.

The president of the TSJ, Caryslia Rodríguez, confirmed the delivery of the material. She said that the court will investigate allegations of fraud. The investigation could last up to 15 days.

Initially, he summoned Edmundo González and three other opposition candidates in the July 28 elections to appear before the court on Wednesday (August 7). The session with Maduro was scheduled for Friday (July 9).

The goal is “the consolidation of all electoral instruments held by political parties and candidates”, said the Court. The aforementioned “must provide the required information and answer the questions”.

Edmundo González did not attend the last call, which took place on Friday (2 August). At that time, the defeated candidates were supposed to sign a term of acceptance of the result announced by the CNE.

The electoral council confirmed on Friday (2 August) Maduro’s re-election with 51.95% of the votes. On July 29, the Chavista leader had already declared himself president of Venezuela.

On Monday (5 August), it was the turn of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) to declare himself president, with 67% of the votes. He cited a report by the Carter Center organization, which declared that the election in Venezuela was not democratic because it did not meet international standards.

NICOLÁS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 61, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).