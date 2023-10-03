The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, dominated by Chavismo, raised the tone and said it had “exclusive competence” to organize elections in the country, suggesting scope over the opposition primaries, scheduled for the 22nd, and, consequently, that You will not recognize the process if it does not have your direct participation.

In a statement released on Monday (2), the National Primaries Commission (CNP) of the Venezuelan opposition had rejected a proposal for technical assistance, made by the CNE, for the primaries it will hold to define the candidate who will face the dictator Nicolás Maduro. in the 2024 presidential election.

Last week, the CNE had proposed that voting take place on November 19 and that the entire process be restarted, with assistance from the electoral body. However, in the statement released this Monday, the CNP decided to maintain the date on October 22 and the procedures already carried out.

The commission also pointed out that the CNE’s assistance would be restricted to points such as making official voting centers available as a complement or replacement for some already agreed upon by the CNP and informing the security sectors of the Venezuelan dictatorship about the vote on October 22, to “establish the necessary procedures to promote the peaceful conduct of election day”.

However, hours later, the CNE released a statement, in which it suggested that the opposition primaries will not be valid if it does not involve its direct participation.

“The Electoral Power, in accordance with the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Organic Law of the Electoral Power and other applicable legal provisions, has exclusive competence to organize elections, providing technical and logistical support to professional associations, unions and organizations with political purposes ; as well as to communal councils, communes and other social organizations that request it”, he highlighted.

“In this sense, the National Electoral Council ratifies its availability to provide automated technical support to the National Primary Commission, as proposed on September 28th by our institution, in response to the request of citizen Jesús María Casal. This aims to guarantee a reliable, transparent process that encourages the participation of all voters, in an atmosphere of absolute security”, claimed the CNE.

At the end of September, the CNE, the body responsible for holding and monitoring elections in the country, had offered technical assistance for the opposition primaries.

The president of the electoral body, Elvis Amoroso, explained that in June the CNE had received a request for technical assistance for the process signed by Jesús María Casal, president of the CNP.

However, the CNP subsequently withdrew this help and decided to carry out the process alone because in June all of the then five full members of the CNE, starting with the rectors linked to the government, resigned from their seats.

This stampede began a process for a new formation of the collegiate, concluded in August by the National Assembly of Venezuela, controlled by the Maduro dictatorship.

Venezuela’s controller general, Elvis Amoroso, responsible for the ineligibility of opponents of Maduro, such as María Corina Machado, became the new president of the CNE. The new composition of the body has three Chavista rectors (Amoroso and two others) and two from the opposition.

After the release of the CNE message on Monday night, Luis Salamanca, doctor in political sciences, lawyer and former dean of the CNE, told the website Efecto Cocuyo that the electoral council’s statement is a “veiled threat”.

“There is no such exclusive jurisdiction, this is neither constitutionally nor legally established. That in which [o CNE] has absolute power is to organize elections for public positions”, said the expert.