Venezuela’s Chavismo-dominated National Electoral Council (CNE) on Wednesday (14) condemned a report by UN experts criticizing the July 28 presidential election process. The body also claimed that it had not yet released the voting records because it had suffered cyberattacks.

On Tuesday (13), the UN General Secretariat had released a document in which experts highlighted that the conduct of the election did not follow the standards of “transparency and integrity” and that the absence of detailed results by electoral table is something “unprecedented in the history of contemporary elections” in the country.

“In addition to the violations of professional ethics by the team of supposed technical experts, the content of the aforementioned ‘report’ is a pamphlet document and their ‘expertise’ is absolutely destroyed in the face of the poor and easily refutable arguments they use to try to delegitimize the impeccable and transparent electoral process carried out on July 28, as almost a thousand observers from all corners of the planet were able to confirm,” the CNE said in a statement, according to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website.

The electoral body, chaired by Chavista Elvis Amoroso, argued that it suffered cyber attacks on election day and that these attacks are ongoing, which is why it did not release the voting records.

“Not only was accurate information provided about the aforementioned attacks since that same night, but national and international companies and experts also verified what happened and, in addition, the terrorists themselves claimed responsibility for the aforementioned crimes on different social networks, later extending them to other areas of the Venezuelan State,” said the CNE.

“Despite the delay in the process of transmitting the results, contingency protocols were applied, with the CNE managing to transmit 80% of the minutes, with an irreversible result in favor of candidate Nicolás Maduro,” the statement said.

The opposition made available on a website copies of more than 80% of the minutes, which attest that their candidate, Edmundo González, won the election.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) will review the result, but an impartial decision is not expected because the court is also controlled by the Maduro dictatorship.