The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela announced this Tuesday (26) that Edmundo González Urrutia has registered as a candidate for the presidential elections on July 28th through the Unity Table (currently the Democratic Unity Platform, PUD).

The registration, initially provisional and with the aim of ensuring a place for the opposition bloc in the election, took place after the coalition was unable to register Corina Yoris, a candidate chosen after María Corina Machado was unable to run due to her political disqualification.

This broad sector of anti-Chavism managed to register a candidate after having denounced, throughout the process of presenting names – which began last Thursday – the impediments to accessing the electoral system and registering a representative, after which it requested the CNE for a extension of three days in order to “remedy the violations of fact and law that occurred in the process”.

On Monday, the last day of registration, the coalition stated that it had exhausted all means to register Yoris, who did not suffer any disqualification or administrative sanctions.

Until today, Machado, winner of the primaries on October 22 last year, stated that her candidate was Yoris, therefore, it is not known whether Urrutia – who does not necessarily need to be the definitive candidate – has the support of the opposition leader.

Urrutia is an international analyst, diplomat and former Venezuelan ambassador to Argentina and Algeria.

According to the CNE, with Urrutia, there are 13 candidates registered for the elections, joining Manuel Rosales, Luis Brito, Luis Ratti, Enrique Márquez, Benjamín Rausseo, Luis Eduardo Martínez, Daniel Ceballos, Antonio Ecarri, Juan Carlos Alvarado, Javier Bertucci, Claudio Fermín and dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The head of the electoral body, Elvis Amoroso, declared that a total of 37 political parties – some in coalition – nominated their candidates during the five days that the process lasted, without “any type of restriction”, despite repeated complaints from the main opposition group. .

Urrutia can be replaced from next Monday, as long as whoever replaces him does not have any administrative sanction or impediment provided for by law, and that the CNE admits that person's candidacy.

The maneuver of nominating a provisional candidate is common in Venezuela and aims to guarantee a place on the ballot.