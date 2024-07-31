It had been clear for months that Sunday’s presidential election in Venezuela would be neither free nor fair, with the government jailing opposition leaders or disqualifying them from running.

But as the day progressed it became increasingly clear how flawed the country’s democratic process had been and why the victory claimed by the country’s autocratic leader, President Nicolás Maduro, had sparked such anger.

Skirmish between government supporters and opposition election observers in Caracas on Sunday. Alejandro Cegarra for The New York Times

Voter intimidation

Across the country, citizens, local reporters and journalists from The New York Times observed instances of voter intimidation.

Early this morning, about 15 men in unmarked black jackets temporarily blocked access to a polling station in the capital, Caracas, a Times reporter observed. One volunteer observer was punched.

Eventually, the crowd began to demand the right to vote and the long queue began to move inwards, more than an hour and a half after the official start time of voting.

In the eastern city of Maturin, a woman was hit by a bullet when men on a motorcycle drove past a line of people waiting to vote, according to a former lawmaker, Maria Gabriela Hernandez, who was at the scene.

And at another polling station in the northern city of Cumaná, about 50 armed police and National Guard officers stood in a long line outside, wearing helmets and bulletproof vests, in what appeared to be a show of power to anyone considering voting against the government.

In the nearby town of Carúpano, local citizens and journalists said government security forces had attempted to evict an opposition-allied election observer and replace him with one who had not been authorized by the country’s electoral authority.

Voters checking their names on electoral rolls outside a polling station in the early hours of Sunday. Marian Carrasquero for The New York Times

Change of some polling stations

According to Carlos Medina, director of the Venezuelan Electoral Observatory, an independent group, some 17,000 Venezuelans saw their voting centers changed at the last minute.

That was the case for many voters in Maracaibo, Venezuela’s second-largest city.

Sonia Gomez, 65, said she had checked the electoral council’s website on Saturday to verify her polling place. But when she arrived on Sunday, poll workers told her she was registered somewhere else.

“They moved us to the older people because they know we don’t have that much energy,” she said, “but I’m going to find someone to take me to vote.”

Five people in Cumaná said a new unofficial voting center had been set up in a community center. A New York Times journalist who tried to enter the site was detained by government supporters.

Opposition supporters protest outside a polling station that remained open past closing time on Sunday. Adriana Loureiro Fernandez for The New York Times

Keep other polling stations open late

Some polling stations remained open beyond the scheduled time, giving members of Maduro’s party the opportunity to round up voters who had not yet cast their ballots.

“The opposition vote is more spontaneous, it comes by its own means,” Medina said. “On the other hand, the official vote has a machine behind it that mobilizes the vote.”

“That’s why they left the polling stations open for longer,” he added, “which gives the machinery more time to continue doing the work of seeking and mobilizing votes in favor of the government.”

An opposition supporter with a list of registered votes during a rally on Tuesday in Caracas. Alejandro Cegarra for The New York Times

Retention of paper counts

In Venezuela, there are two vote counts: one digital, which is received by the country’s electoral authority – headed by an ally of Maduro – and another on paper, which is printed by each voting machine in the polling stations.

The opposition invested heavily in an effort to have its supporters present at every polling station to obtain a physical printout of the vote count from each voting machine after the polls closed.

Such access is mandatory under Venezuelan electoral law, and paper recounts are typically the way citizens can verify that the digital count is accurate.

But officials at some polling stations refused to hand out printouts to election observers.

This is what happened at one of the largest polling stations in Caracas, the Rafael Napoleón Baute school in Petare, where some 15,000 people were registered to vote.

In Maracaibo, local leaders said they had been unable to obtain paper tallies from all polling stations in the region. At one school, Colegio Gonzaga, citizens protested outside, calling on election officials to hand over vote receipts.

Without all the votes recorded on paper, the country was left with no way to verify the result announced by the ruling party.

Opposition protests on Monday over disputed election results. Adriana Loureiro Fernandez for The New York Times

Do not publish the full vote count

Shortly after midnight on Monday, the country’s electoral authority announced that Maduro had received 51.2% of the vote, while the leading opposition candidate, Edmundo González, had received 44.2%, with 80% of polling stations counted.

But the government did not release a full vote count, and its figures did not appear to match statistical estimates based on partial recounts collected by opposition election observers and other data that showed the president losing by a wide margin. On Wednesday, the government had still not released a full vote count.

The results were immediately questioned by the opposition and by the United States and other countries around the world, including several left-wing Latin American governments.

“One of the main guarantees of our automated voting system is accountability, and accountability requires that the election results be published table by table so that the result can be verified,” Medina said. “Otherwise it is an act of faith, to believe in one number or another.”

“If the country’s electoral authority does not reveal the results from each voting machine,” he added, “it would be implicitly saying that it cannot back up the numbers.”