If the validity of the upcoming elections in Venezuela were measured by the functioning of its electoral system, they would be assured. When I was Secretary General of UNASUR, I had the opportunity to confirm that Venezuelan electoral mechanisms are among the most solid in the region. Each vote is verified digitally and manually, and certified through certificates that the party boards manage for their claims and challenges before the electoral authorities. Fraud is ruled out. The greatest difficulties in the upcoming elections in Venezuela have to do with the national and international political environment surrounding the current campaigns and how, and to what extent, they can influence the decisions of potential voters.

Of particular concern is the problem of international, economic and personal sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union, which have blocked the country’s economy for several years, like medieval sieges, with serious humanitarian and social repercussions. It is estimated that these sanctions – 930 so far – have cost 232 billion dollars and have reduced the country’s oil production, which is its main source of income, by 87% since 2015. How can these sanctions, illegal and immoral, influence the free decision of voters faced with the dilemma of choosing between candidates threatened or benefited by their support or lifting? We will find out next Sunday. Unilateral sanctions with elections in between are equivalent to a boxing match in which one of the boxers wins with his hands tied.

On the other hand, it is clear that in Venezuela there is a concentration of powers in the hands of the ruling party, as occurs in other countries where the constitutional figure of presidential re-election exists. The long stay in power of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has generated inconvenient concentrations of institutional spaces of government and control that must be rebalanced, after the elections, through agreements between the winning and losing forces of the elections. Through UNASUR, President Nicolás Maduro committed himself to this structural reform, which should be revived with the support of the other political forces, until reaching a new institutional architecture consigned in the Magna Carta, which also reflects the advances in constitutional matters of other Latin American constitutions.

In the short term, the most important thing is that whoever wins ensures guarantees for the exercise of the opposition and, in turn, whoever loses recognizes the result. Nine of the ten political groups participating in these elections, including the government, according to its spokesman Jorge Rodríguez, accepted the CNE’s proposal on the early legitimization of results. The PSUV has always recognized the electoral results: it did so with Chávez’s plebiscite and did so again when it recognized defeat in the 2015 parliamentary elections. The opposition sector that abstained from signing this commitment should be consistent and support it for the good of democracy. Little or no progress would be made in Venezuela if the next elections ended up becoming a game of winners and losers, in a sort of pax romana, in which whoever wins keeps everything and whoever loses goes home with nothing.

The ideological polarization that is poisoning other Latin American democracies, including that of Colombia, my country, is complicated in the case of Venezuela, where there are two different and conflicting political visions of its reality. On the one hand, there is the international narrative fueled by the Venezuelan opposition with the effective help of the local right-wing media and social networks; on the other, a national discourse led by the government of President Maduro, which works with the reference of the social advances of the Bolivarian revolution and the rejection of the blockade resulting from the international maneuvers of the opposition. Unusual phenomena, such as the international recognition of Juan Guaidó, are the result of the schizophrenic information treatment of the double Venezuelan reality, which can confuse voters and affect their ability to make a balanced decision.

Just as President Maduro is being asked to recognize the opposition as an alternative to compete for power, international opinion should also accept the possibility of a government victory as a response to its social policies and the recent reactivation of its economy, which is above regional growth rates. The two options on the democratic scale, without chauvinism or stigmatization on either side, would be the ideal scenario for the next elections.

Finally, in this blunt analysis of the Venezuelan situation, I must mention the issue of peace in Colombia. It is a more than evident fact that, without the support of Venezuela, it would not have been possible for Colombia and its recent governments to advance in achieving peace. The participation of the Venezuelan government as facilitator, mediator and guarantor of logistical support for the process completed with the FARC and those underway with other insurgent forces has been decisive in this effort. The future of peace in Colombia will also be at stake in the upcoming Venezuelan elections.

The issue of migrants is no less important. Just as Colombia has taken on the challenge of welcoming, with open arms, thousands of migrants who demand the same recognition that President Hugo Chávez gave to the thousands of Colombians who fled the armed conflict, the government elected next Sunday should make it a priority to reach out to its compatriots so that they return home or stay in dignified conditions wherever they are. And ask for them the treatment as citizens that we should demand for all Latin American migrants criminalized, stigmatized or mistreated by right-wing xenophobia. Fortunately, the possible nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for the United States would be good news so that the issue of the persecution of migrants does not become a banner for making “America greater” as proposed by candidate Trump.

In short: the Venezuelan elections cannot be reduced to the simple democratic exercise of the right to vote. They must become a starting point for lifting the unilateral sanctions that today weigh down Venezuelans, continuing to recover their economy, ensuring the rights of the opposition, balancing powers, unifying the country’s international image, turning migrants into citizens with full exercise of rights to return to Venezuela or outside of it, deepening existing policies of social inclusion and building bridges that make peace possible for Colombia, as President Gustavo Petro is seeking. My experience as Secretary General of UNASUR is that President Maduro and many of the opposition leaders are receptive to this message of peace and progress for Venezuela. I hope that the results of next Sunday will confirm this.

Ernesto Samper Pizano was President of Colombia from 1994 to 1998, and Secretary General of UNASUR from 2014 to 2017.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.