This Sunday, Venezuela holds presidential elections in an economic context that has changed considerably since the last elections in 2018.

According to the criteria of

Although there have been improvements in some areas, significant problems remain, such as low wages, poverty and the services crisis. Ten candidates, including current President Nicolás Maduro, They promise a next six-year term of opportunities, recovery and improvements in living conditions.

Below are ten key points to understand Venezuela’s economy in 2018 compared to that of 2024:

1. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2018: GDP contracted by 19.6% according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

GDP contracted by 19.6% according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). 2024: After a drop of more than 70% between 2013 and 2020, improvements have been recorded since 2021. Growth of more than 8% is expected this year.

2. Inflation



2018: Venezuela experienced hyperinflation of 130,060%, with a hyperinflationary process that lasted until the end of 2021.

Venezuela experienced hyperinflation of 130,060%, with a hyperinflationary process that lasted until the end of 2021. 2024: Inflation has slowed, reaching 1% last month, its lowest level since 2012.

3. Supply

2018: The supply was only 30%, with empty shelves in supermarkets.

The supply was only 30%, with empty shelves in supermarkets. 2024: Supply has improved significantly, reaching 98% according to the National Association of Supermarkets and Self-Service Stores (ANSA).

4. Poverty



2018 : 91% of the population was poor by income level, with 75% in extreme poverty, due to hyperinflation and shortages.

: 91% of the population was poor by income level, with 75% in extreme poverty, due to hyperinflation and shortages. 2024:General poverty has decreased to 82.8% and extreme poverty to 50.5% after economic liberalization.

5. Oil

2018 Oil production was 1.51 million barrels per day (bpd).

Oil production was 1.51 million barrels per day (bpd). 2024: Production has increased to more than 900,000 bpd in the first half of 2024, with an estimate of closing the year at one million bpd.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attended the closing of the campaign of Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia on Thursday in Caracas. Photo:EFE / Ronald Peña R. Share

6. Electric Sector



2018 : Venezuela suffered thousands of power failures, attributed to sabotage and lack of maintenance.

: Venezuela suffered thousands of power failures, attributed to sabotage and lack of maintenance. 2024:Although problems persist, especially in regions far from the capital, the situation has improved compared to the prolonged blackouts of previous years.

7. Currency

2018 The bolivar lost its value significantly, leading the government to eliminate five zeros.

The bolivar lost its value significantly, leading the government to eliminate five zeros. 2024The bolivar has gained stability, with a devaluation of only 1.23% in the first half of this year.

8. Controls

2018 : Venezuela was under exchange and price controls that caused an acute shortage of products.

: Venezuela was under exchange and price controls that caused an acute shortage of products. 2024These controls have been relaxed and in many cases not applied, improving product availability.

9. Employment

2018 : The unemployment rate was around 7%

: The unemployment rate was around 7% 2024Authorities say Venezuela has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the region, although there is no updated data since 2018.

10. Salary

2018 The minimum wage was one million bolivars, equivalent to about 14 dollars a month.

The minimum wage was one million bolivars, equivalent to about 14 dollars a month. 2024: Despite several adjustments, the current minimum wage is 130 bolivars, equivalent to about 3.5 dollars per month.

This comparison shows that, although significant progress has been made in some areas, much remains to be done to improve the economic and social situation in Venezuela.

Carlos Seijas Meneses / EFE AGENCY

More news

**This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from the EFE Agency and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.