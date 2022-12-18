Venezuela’s debt to Brazil has already reached the billion mark. According to the Ministry of Economy, on November 29, 2022, the neighboring country’s arrears in the payment of its debts with Brazil totaled US$ 1.225 billion, equivalent to R$ 6.3 billion – including interest on arrears.

Venezuela’s debt is a legacy of agreements closed between the Venezuelan dictatorship and Brazilian companies, during the PT governments, for contracting engineering services from Brazil, in addition to loans for the purchase of aircraft, meat and dairy products. Payment installments would end in 2024, if they were being paid. And, if Venezuela continues to default on its obligations, the debt amount will rise by US$214.5 million by then.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs periodically sends collection notices to the Venezuelan diplomacy, informing the amount owed. But the one who has received the communications is Ambassador María Teresa Belandria, representative of the government of Juan Guaidó, recognized since 2019 by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Without access to financial resources in the country, which is de facto commanded by the dictator Nicolás Maduro, the interim government is unable to pay off the debts.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Venezuela’s debt amounts are inscribed in the Agreement on Reciprocal Payments and Credits (CCR) of the Latin American Integration Association (Aladi), to which the Central Bank of Brazil is a signatory. In this negotiation scheme, non-payment implies default by the debtor central bank (in this case, that of Venezuela) with the other central banks that are signatories to the agreement (in this case, that of Brazil). The updating of values, including interest on arrears, is carried out by the Central Bank of Brazil.

The future government of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has already announced that it will restore diplomatic relations with the Maduro government. But it remains to be seen whether debt payments will resume.

The origin of Venezuela’s debt to Brazil

Venezuela’s debt to Brazil comes from loans taken out by the Chavista dictatorship to purchase Brazilian goods and services. By means of Coverage Guarantee Certificates (CGC), the Brazilian government guarantees payment to the exporter and the foreign country is indebted to Brazil. Part of them are debts for the export of services via the National Bank for Sustainable Development (BNDES), another portion are debts for the export of goods financed by the BNDES, and there are also debts for the export of goods through other banks.

In the case of BNDES, since 1998 the bank has disbursed US$ 2.22 billion for operations to support exports to Venezuela, of which US$ 1.505 billion were related to engineering services exported by construction companies Odebrecht (US$ 876) and Andrade Gutierrez ($631 million). Of this amount, Venezuela has so far failed to pay US$ 684 million, and a further US$ 122 million are due in installments. The following works were financed with this money:

Construction of the Del Alba Shipyard (Astialba) for PDVSA, Venezuela’s state oil company, by the Brazilian construction company Andrade Gutierrez (amount disbursed by the BNDES: US$ 240 million);

Expansion of the Caracas subway, by construction company Odebrecht (disbursed amount: US$ 383 million);

Expansion of the Los Teques subway, by Odebrecht (disbursed amount: US$ 492.9 million);

Construction of Usina Siderúrgica Nacional, by Andrade Gutierrez (disbursed amount: US$ 390 million).

Few of these works were completed. According to the Venezuelan investigative website Armando Info, of the constructions carried out by Odebrecht with BNDES financing in Venezuela, only lines 3 and 4 of the Caracas Metro (capital of the country) were delivered. Former executives of the contractor, such as Marcelo Odebrecht and Euzenando de Azevedo, said, in pleadings awarded to the Brazilian court, that they paid bribes to Venezuelan politicians to obtain benefits in public works.

In 2015, BNDES transfers to contractors involved in corruption were suspended and the bank established additional criteria for them to be resumed.

In addition, Venezuela’s debt also includes US$ 220 million in exports of goods, according to the BNDES. THE People’s Gazette requested further clarification on the signed contracts, but did not receive a response as of the time of writing this report.

The Ministry of Economy, for its part, informed that four export operations of goods to Venezuela were insured under Aladi’s Reciprocal Payment and Credit Agreement: one for the export of aircraft (amount of covered credit: US$ 386.3 million, in 2012); and three for the export of frozen foods (beef, chicken, pork shank) and dairy products (powdered milk and margarine). The credit amount covered by these three operations, carried out in 2015 and 2016, is US$525 million.

The ministry informed that the export of aircraft was carried out by Embraer, with Conviasa, the Venezuelan state airline, as the buyer. The financing, made possible by the BNDES, was agreed in 2012.

Meat and dairy exports were made by JBS to Corporación Venezolana de Comercio Exterior (Corpovex). Funding was released in 2015 and 2016, under the government of Nicolás Maduro, when the country was already in crisis and had difficulties in supplying the population with food. In these cases, the financial institutions involved were Credit Suisse Brazil and the Bank of China, not the BNDES. All operations were included in the Reciprocal Payments and Credits Agreement (CCR-Aladi).

Installments in arrears to the BNDES are covered by Export Credit Insurance (SCE), one of the mechanisms for guaranteeing and mitigating credit risk in financing foreign sales of Brazilian goods and services. The SCE is backed by the Fundo de Garantia à Exportação (FGE), an accounting fund linked to the Ministry of Economy, made up of resources from alienation, dividends and remuneration of share capital; reversal of unapplied balances; results from financial investments; commissions arising from the provision of the guarantee; in addition to a specific allocation in the Federal Budget.

The BNDES informed that it has been regularly receiving all indemnities from the SCE (delinquent installments of principal and interest) and, despite the defaults, the amount already paid to the bank for works carried out in other countries exceeds the total disbursed in nominal terms. In all, of the US$ 10.5 billion invested in 15 countries, US$ 12.82 billion were received, including interest and FGE indemnities. There is still $946 million to come due over the next few years.

Cuba and Mozambique also have arrears in installments

In addition to Venezuela, Cuba and Mozambique are also delaying payments to Brazil.

The Ministry of Economy informed the People’s Gazette that, at the end of September, the overdue debt of the Cuban dictatorship was US$ 268.57 million and 188.21 million euros. The outstanding debt balance is US$ 568.73 million and 23.45 million euros, amounts referring to installments due by 2038. Part of these overdue amounts was contracted for expansion and modernization works at Porto Mariel, in 5 stages, carried out by Companhia de Obras e Infraestrutura, an Odebrecht subsidiary.

The most recent update on Mozambique’s arrears is from October 2021. At that time, the African country owed Brazil US$136.28 million in arrears. According to the BNDES website, the amount refers to loans granted to the country for the construction of an airport and a dam, by Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Mozambique and Brazil have already concluded negotiations for debt restructuring. However, the bilateral agreement still needs to be approved by the Senate before being signed by Brazil.

What are the debt collection measures and penalties

Countries that are in default are prevented from entering into new loans with Brazil, according to Resolution No. 50/1993 of the Federal Senate. Article 6 of the rule states that the granting of external financing will depend “on the borrower and the guarantor not being in default with the Federative Republic of Brazil or with any of its controlled entities, public or private law, except in cases where there is a renegotiation of debts directly by the Union or through international organizations”.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy reported that delays are communicated to the competent multilateral forums, such as the Paris Club. This, according to the folder, makes it more difficult for these debtor countries to contract support programs from the main multilateral financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“An example of these impacts is the need for prior Brazilian approval that any debtor who has arrears with Brazil must obtain in order to have a financial support program approved by the IMF”, cites the Ministry of Economy in response to the People’s Gazette🇧🇷

The Executive Secretariat of the Foreign Trade Chamber (SE-Camex) periodically sends collection notices to defaulting countries, through notification issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, overdue debts are reported by the Ministry of Economy to the competent multilateral institutions and arrangements are made with the Paris Club and the diplomatic representations of debtors in Brazil, seeking to settle the credits.