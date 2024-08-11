The harshness with which Chilean President Gabriel Boric has questioned the results that gave Nicolás Maduro the victory in Venezuela has had an impact on his leadership. The president has positioned himself as the most frontal left-wing leader in Latin America against the regime: a few hours after the July 28 election he demanded “total transparency of the minutes and the process” and this Wednesday he said that he has no doubt that Maduro “has tried to commit fraud.” The divorce from the Bolivarian revolution has been supported by other representatives of his generation and political sector who in the past were in tune with Chavismo. The Chilean’s position on Venezuela is not new, but, according to experts, this week he has ended up aligning himself with the international policy of the traditional left, represented by the Concertación Administrations, the center-left coalition that governed Chile between 1990 and 2010, and which was harshly criticized by the new left that now houses La Moneda.

In his first year in office, in 2022, Boric shook off some ghosts that were hovering over what his leadership in the region would be like. Being on the left, he told a group of students at Columbia University, should not prevent him from expressing his opinions, despite the fact that many warned him that “one should not speak ill of friends.” “It makes me angry when you are on the left and you can condemn human rights violations in Yemen or El Salvador, but you cannot speak about Venezuela or Nicaragua.” Halfway through his administration, with several setbacks in local politics, he delved into his international outlook in an interview with EL PAÍS: “On the left in general, and in Latin America in particular, there has been a tendency not to take responsibility for one’s own mistakes. It is a mistake to defend certain regimes because they are seen as part of the same family.”

The centre-left essayist Ernesto Ottone, who had a communist past in the 1970s, argues that the Chilean president’s stance towards Caracas reflects the maturation of a leader who is already taking on state positions and who does not speak only to his own people. “That could mean an important international element. Boric was expected to be closer to Kirchnerism, to Chavismo, but no. He is not evolving towards Podemos.” [de España]but Podemos is adopting a position that could become a new composition, with more of a left-wing government than a symbolic one,” he says.

In the discourse on the regional left, Boric was seen as quite alone within his original coalition, Apruebo Dignidad (Broad Front and Communist Party, PC). He came to power with them and with Democratic Socialism, of the traditional left. This loneliness among his fellow travelers has changed since the Venezuelan electoral crisis broke out. While the leadership of the PC, in its historical line, initially accepted the results, the government spokesperson, the communist Camila Vallejo, went from speaking of an “institutional weakness” in Venezuela to calling it a “government with authoritarian tendencies.” At the same time, she recognized that Maduro has done “enough damage” to Chile. The Broad Front (FA), Boric’s party, has also supported the president these days. The Minister of Women, Antonia Orellana, for example, warned that those who have defended the Chavista regime in these elections “are going to turn very red when the Helicoide prison is opened.” The remarks angered the leadership of the PC.

Boric’s position on the Bolivarian regimes used to be “attacked within his own group,” says Ottone. “He had discordant voices from the FA that today have had to stand behind him, I don’t know with how much pain in their souls. He leads his sector towards positions that were not expressed with such force before and produces an isolation from the PC and the most ultra sectors,” he adds. Regarding the new communist generation, such as Vallejo or the mayor of Santiago, Irací Hassler, who distance themselves from the leadership of the party, he states that Venezuela raises questions for them about how they are going to support the regime if they are part of a democratic government. “How are they going to support a failure, the destruction of a country. There is also the phenomenon of ‘I am 36 years old, I am going to be in politics for many more years and how am I going to align myself with this’. It is also thinking about their roles,” he affirms.

For the political scientist and academic at the University of Chile, Octavio Avendaño, Boric’s direct criticism of the Maduro regime distances him from the left from which he came and brings him closer to Democratic Socialism. Initially, he points out, the Chilean Frente Amplio was never considered a similarity to the Uruguayan party and support for the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, did not come until Jair Bolsonaro appeared. “Before that, there was a very critical view of the project of a more moderate left in Brazil and Uruguay and, therefore, the FA is beginning to look at Venezuela, at Podemos in Spain, which is Chavista. Now it is distancing itself and aligning itself with that left that they themselves had criticized, the Concertación,” he says.

This similarity was recalled this week by the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, of Democratic Socialism, in a speech in the Senate, in which she stated that “it is not the first time that in Chile the rulers act with this standard.” One of the political figures who is a strong candidate for the presidential candidate of the ruling party reviewed key moments in international affairs, such as when the former socialist president Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006) said in 2003 No the US invasion of Iraq; when two-time President Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010, 2014-2018), as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, produced a report on Venezuela in which she criticized human rights violations; and when former President Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014, 2018-2022), from the traditional right, acknowledged that many civilians had been passive accomplices of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). “We have a tradition in this. Let us stick to it. Hopefully we will be inspired by it. Always distrust those who defend human rights only when it suits them. Always,” she said.

“What Minister Tohá is doing,” Ottone points out, “is not just supporting President Boric. She is putting forward a doctrine. That has never been presented so clearly before. Venezuela is crystallizing that. That is an element that has a strategic value,” the essayist points out about the speech that emphasized that the Chilean president’s position has always been the one adopted by left-wing governments and a sector of the right.

Boric’s generation came to power embodying a new left, one that was very tough on those who had preceded them. One that, Avendaño recalls, believed in what Chavismo represented, Evo Morales in Bolivia and Rafael Correa in Ecuador. Since 2011, when they were student leaders, they had been seen as an alternative to the Concertación. “For this sector of the left, Venezuela was very important. Boric distances himself from that extra-parliamentary left, from what has been the tradition of the PC, from a part of the PS that admired Hugo Chávez and is now with Lula or Tabaré Vázquez, with Lagos and Bachelet,” says the academic. Those who follow politics closely foresee that a new restructuring of the left is slowly brewing. One where the value of democracy will be the great differentiator.

