On April 4th, the act of promulgation of the so-called “Organic Law for the Defense of Guyana Essequiba” took place, the most recent step of the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship towards the forced annexation of the Essequibo region, which represents around 70% of the territory of Guyana and has been claimed by Caracas for more than 100 years.

This agile mobilization of Venezuelan justice to add the disputed zone to the legislation indicates the dictator's political influence and his increasing interest in moving away from theory and taking a more practical position in favor of incorporating the zone rich in natural resources, such as oil. .

This is most evident with the statement by Venezuela's Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, who suggested on the same day the “use of all the national and military power of the homeland” to incorporate Essequibo following the regime's decision to create a province in the region. in dispute, ignoring the agreement signed with the neighboring country in December and the ongoing action at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

For political analyst and professor of Institutional Relations at Ibmec Brasília, Eduardo Galvão, the promulgation of the law on Essequibo by the Maduro dictatorship is like a smokescreen with electoral objectives.

“This promulgation by Nicolás Maduro appears to be an internal political maneuver, aimed at emptying the agenda of the opposition, which also claimed the territory. This movement serves both to strengthen his nationalist position among the Venezuelan electorate and to divert attention from the country's internal problems, functioning as a smokescreen amid criticism of his administration and the economic crisis”, he stated.

Galvão explains that the latest measures coordinated by the dictator, including the promulgation and non-compliance with the agreement with Guyana to avoid the escalation of the conflict, have their historical roots, referring to the centuries-old dispute between the parties, but also “evidence a strategy of maintenance of power that puts regional stability at risk, with developments that call into question Venezuela's reliability in complying with international agreements”.

Despite the political intention behind this mobilization, an escalation of the conflict seems unlikely, given the challenges that would be faced by Venezuela to achieve success in the plan, points out the analyst.

Firstly, Galvão lists Washington's economic interest in the territory, which has an oil company operating in the area, ExxonMobil. “US interest in the region could lead to the sending of military reinforcements to neutralize Venezuelan advances in Essequibo,” explained the professor.

Still, another point to be analyzed by the Maduro regime is in relation to the geography of the border between Caracas and Guyana. “There is a dense forest that is difficult to access between the countries, unlike the border between Brazil and Guyana, which is more open. Although Venezuela could theoretically invade Essequibo by land, such an action would be very risky, mainly because it would have to face the Brazilian armed forces. Brazil, with its 12 military bases in Roraima and a recent reinforcement of armored and military vehicles, is well positioned to dissuade any incursion in this direction.”

Therefore, for the professor, the possibility of Venezuelan entry into Brazilian territory is unlikely. Related to this, another issue that calls into question a forced invasion in the 160,000-kilometer area is the possibility of the measure going against the dictator's leadership.

“The issue goes beyond the territorial dispute. If Maduro opts for military action, it could trigger a conflict with unpredictable political and military consequences, potentially marking the end of his political career. Pressure led by the United States seeks an international coalition to remove Maduro ” and his regime of power.