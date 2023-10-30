A dispute that has been going on since the 19th century has gained heat in recent months and raises fears that the world is about to face another war, this time in South America.

With increasingly aggressive rhetoric and a referendum in which it intends to consult the population on what measures it should take on the matter, the Venezuelan government is raising tensions in the dispute in which it claims sovereignty over more than 160,000 square kilometers of territory in neighboring Guyana west of the Essequibo River, which correspond to around 70% of Guyanese territory.

Caracas argues that the area is part of its territory because, during the colonial period, it was part of the general captaincy of Venezuela.

After Spanish rule, the region was administered by the Dutch from 1648 (well before Venezuela declared independence from Spain, which occurred in 1811) and by the United Kingdom from 1814.

In 1899, an arbitration award in Paris granted sovereignty over the region to the British Empire, of which Guyana was still a colony.

In 1962, Venezuela filed a lawsuit with the United Nations to contest the 1899 decision. In 1966, the year in which Guyana gained its independence from the United Kingdom, the Geneva Agreement was signed, which determined control of the area by the Guyanese, but admitted Venezuela’s objection. The dispute was supposed to be resolved within four years, but this did not happen.

Negotiations did not progress in the following decades and the dispute was shelved during the government of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), but Venezuela returned to present the demand after the American company ExxonMobil discovered large oil reserves in the Guyanese territorial sea, in 2015.

In April, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, Netherlands, rejected the arguments of Venezuela, which had given several written and oral reasons for asking the court to declare Guyana’s allegations “inadmissible”, while it had asked the court to “reject the preliminary objections” from Caracas and move on to the merits of the case, which has not yet been decided.

In recent months, Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship has criticized Guyana for “refusing dialogue” and for holding a tender for oil blocks in the contested area.

This month, Venezuela played its most aggressive card yet, announcing a referendum, scheduled for December 3, in which its population must answer whether they agree with five measures: rejecting the 1899 Paris arbitration ruling; support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only valid legal instrument on the issue; not recognizing the competence of the ICJ to resolve the dispute; oppose the exploitation of the territorial sea in the area by Guyana; and the creation of the Venezuelan state of Guiana Essequiba in the region.

Considering Chavista’s history of electoral manipulation and fraud, the result will certainly be what Maduro wants. As if the last question of the referendum was not enough to clearly talk about the annexation of 70% of Guyanese territory, the Venezuelan dictatorship’s speech on the issue has become more belligerent.

At the end of September, the National Bolivarian Armed Force of Venezuela (Fanb) stated in X that it “strongly ratifies its commitment to the people, in defense of the historic right to the Essequibo”. “We, the Bolivarian soldiers, will remain firm in the face of any pretension and aggression that seeks to undermine peace,” the statement said.

Also on social media, Vladimir Padrino López, Venezuela’s Defense Minister, wrote that in addition to “violating” the 1966 Geneva Agreement, “Guyana granted concessions to transnational companies in blocs that penetrate exclusively Venezuelan spaces.”

“Now, thanks to Fanb’s forcefulness in defense of our sovereignty, they can be sure that they will obtain a proportionate, timely and legitimate response to defend what is ours. Long live Venezuela!” wrote López.

Recently, Venezuela reaffirmed an accusation that the United States intends to create a military base in Guyana, something that Washington and Georgetown had already denied.

Guyana, USA and international bodies react

In a statement, the Guyanese government said the referendum and other actions by the Maduro regime could affect “the security of the State of Guyana and, by extension, the Caribbean region.”

Guyanese authorities said Caracas’ objective is “nothing less than the annexation of the territory of Guyana, in flagrant violation of the most fundamental norms of the Charter of the United Nations, the Charter of the OAS

[Organização dos Estados Americanos] and International Law”.

“Such a confiscation of Guyana’s territory would constitute an international crime of aggression,” the statement noted.

This month, Georgetown had already requested an explanation from the Venezuelan Embassy in Guyana regarding troop movements near the border between the two countries – Caracas responded that the objective of these actions was to “curb illegal mining operations”.

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, denounced Venezuela’s escalation of hostilities in the dispute with Guyana.

“We strongly condemn the unprovoked and unjustifiable threats from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which seek to undermine the principles of good neighborliness and sovereignty, and we recognize Guyana’s right to welcome investors and develop its natural resources,” said Nichols.

In a note, the OAS criticized the referendum announced by Venezuela “because it is illegal in accordance with the 1966 Geneva Agreement, and because similar misuses of this instrument have served as a pretext in the recent past to try to justify the worst actions between States, including crime of aggression.”

The Venezuelan NGO Controle Cidadão pointed out in a statement that the “irreducible” tone of the governments of both countries and Venezuela’s decision to go ahead with the referendum indicate that the dispute could lead to a military conflict.

“It is predictable that the deployment of military units by the Bolivarian National Armed Force will increase towards the Essequibo front, since the theater of operations has been defined by the military command. The dangers of an escalation of the conflict are latent at this moment,” he warned.

For specialist, Maduro aims at internal objectives

Some experts, however, do not believe that tension between Venezuela and Guyana could escalate to the level of a military confrontation.

In an interview with People’s Gazettemilitary analyst and retired colonel Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho said that he does not envisage this possibility and that Maduro’s “inflammatory rhetoric” and the call for the referendum on Essequibo “meet the objectives of the Venezuelan government’s domestic policy, of trying unify public opinion around a nationalist cause.”

He stated that, given the serious economic crisis in Venezuela, Chavismo would have great difficulty waging a war.

“The available information shows that a large part of Venezuelan military employment systems and materials are unavailable for use due to poor maintenance, certainly a reflection of the economic difficulties the country is going through,” said Gomes Filho.

“It is quite likely that there will be a shortage of ammunition, as its main suppliers are focused on Ukraine and the Middle East. To answer objectively, I don’t believe that [a

Venezuela] have conditions [de entrar num conflito armado]”, stated the military analyst.

Venezuelan partners Russia and Iran have already sold weapons to Caracas, such as the recent deliveries of Iranian drones, but Gomes Filho pointed out that both would have difficulty supporting Venezuela “decidedly” due to the current wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

However, the expert believes that intervention by the United States in defense of Guyana would certainly happen in the event of war. “It would be a conflict in the Western Hemisphere, around the Caribbean, an area vital to US security,” he explained.