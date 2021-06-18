The depth of the Venezuelan crisis continues to damage its social fabric and dramatically widen the exodus of the population. The new 2020 Global Forced Displacement Trends Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reveals that Venezuelans constituted last year “the second largest population of people displaced across borders” behind Syria.

There were “some 171,800 registered refugees and another 3.9 million Venezuelans displaced abroad without formal refugee status,” the agency clarifies. But if you take the migrants, refugees and asylum seekers from the Caribbean country the figure rises to 5,400,000, about 19% of its population.

According to the UNHCR report, 73% of the displaced Venezuelans are in neighboring countries such as Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and the Caribbean islands. Colombia is the most affected, with more than 1.7 million Venezuelans in its territory. Last year, due to “the difficulties posed by the pandemic and its economic impact,” some 124,600 Venezuelans returned to their country from Colombian territory.

Venezuelan families displaced in a camp in Colombia. (Reuters)

Many of the Venezuelans fleeing the social and economic consequences caused by the Nicolás Maduro regime have already settled in the countries where they sought refuge. “Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have obtained residence permits and other forms of legal stay in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the report states.

It also provides a curious fact about the displacement of Venezuelans to the Caribbean. “In relation to its national population, the island of Aruba hosted the largest number of displaced Venezuelans abroad (1 in 6) ”.

“The responsibility to protect and assist refugees and migrants from Venezuela, and the communities that host them, cannot fall solely on the countries of the region; it must be shared by the wider international community, ”said Filippo Grandi, High Commissioner for Refugees.



Venezuelan migrants on the side of a road in Cucuta, Colombia. (AFP)

The specialist denounced that the region is “At a critical juncture” due to the displacement of this high number of Venezuelans amid the social and economic disaster that caused the pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Although the 1951 Refugee Convention and the Global Compact on Refugees provide the legal framework and tools to respond to displacement, we need much greater political will to address conflicts and persecution that force people to flee in the first place, ”said Grandi.

UNHCR’s extensive report reveals that “the number of people forcibly displaced due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations” in 2020 grew “to 82,400,000, the highest figure on record”.

“This figure is more than double that of a decade ago and it represents an increase of 4% compared to the total of 2019 ”, explains the organization. “Afghanistan, Somalia and Yemen continued to be hotbeds, while the conflict in Syria continued into its tenth year,” he adds.