Ciudad Juarez.- In addition to the growing rejection faced by the Venezuelan population in the context of mobility in the United States (with declarations of inadmissibility for asylum or humanitarian protection applications), in Mexico they face high-impact crimes such as human trafficking, kidnapping and even homicide.

According to news reports, in Quintana Roo and Chihuahua (in Ciudad Juárez in particular) there have been reports of rescues of people subjected to inhumane treatment or against their will to perpetrate these crimes, while reports from the Forensic Medical Service on this border have revealed the identity of at least one Venezuelan woman murdered at the beginning of the year.

According to the articles, there were six Venezuelan victims in Quintana Roo for human trafficking, while in Ciudad Juárez 13 people from four family units from that country have been identified as having been kidnapped.

The Danish Refugee Council’s Protection Monitoring Unit documented that at least 13 migrant families, made up of 29 members who were at this border between September 25, 2023, and March 27, 2024, said they had been victims of kidnapping in the country.

Of these, seven families (with 14 people in total) said they had been deprived of their liberty in Ciudad Juárez.

Information gathered by this media in April indicates that the 13 families who were victims of the crime of kidnapping blamed criminal groups, authorities, individuals, human traffickers or multiple perpetrators, but in the case of those who were kidnapped in Ciudad Juárez, the majority pointed to criminal groups for having deprived them of their freedom in order to then collect a ransom, and to a lesser extent they blamed human traffickers.

Among the victims detected were four families with 13 people from Venezuela who were kidnapped while transiting through Mexico by criminal groups, authorities or human traffickers.

In Quintana Roo, the Attorney General’s Office of that state announced at the beginning of June of this year the disintegration of an international human trafficking network and the rescue of 19 foreign women, including six from Venezuela, nine from Colombia, two from Cuba, one from Peru and one from Norway.

During this seizure, the arrest of Alejandro “N” was also achieved, originally from Chihuahua and who was wanted in this entity for sexual abuse.

“According to the FGE, through deception, false promises of love and job offers, the victims were hooked for sexual exploitation, services for which clients paid between 5,000 and 10,000 pesos; in addition to this, they offered erotic dances,” reads the publication signed by the Reforma Agency.

Last year, in Ciudad Juárez, the murder of four migrant women from Nicaragua, Honduras and Venezuela was reported in January, April and July, in addition to another who was not identified at the time.