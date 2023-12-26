The family food basket in Venezuela, calculated for a household of five people, increased 5.7% in November compared to October. according to calculations by the Center for Documentation and Social Analysis of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (Cendas-FVM), released in recent days.

This independent entity indicated that, in November, a family needed $522.01 to cover their basic food needs, while in October the cost of the basket, calculated with 60 products, had reached $493.53.



He indicated that, in November, when the minimum wage, of 130 bolivars per month, It was equivalent to 3.51 dollars, 148.72 times this income was needed to pay for the food basket.

The products that increased the most last month were sugar and salt, with an increase of 7.70%; meats and their preparations, with an increase of 7.56%; and milk, cheese and eggs, which rose 7.19%, according to the Cendas-FVM.

The Caribbean country accumulated inflation of 182.9% between January and November, a figure to which came after prices rose 5.9% in October and 3.5% in Novemberthe lowest figure of the year in terms of monthly increases in goods and services, according to the Central Bank (BCV).

Although economists They warn that December is one of the months in which inflation skyrockets due to the increase in consumptionthe trend indicates that Venezuela will close the year below 200%, after reaching 234.1% in 2022.

