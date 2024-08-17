Mexico City.- Venezuelan flags waved in the Plaza de la República in Mexico City, taken by Mexican and Venezuelan citizens, to protest electoral fraud and reject the re-election of Nicolás Maduro as president.

“Who are we? Venezuela! What do we want? Freedom!” were the repeated cries heard in the vicinity of the Monument to the Revolution, where nationals and foreigners gathered.

The demonstration is part of the global action called “Great World Protest for the Truth. Glory to the Brave People!” called by the Venezuelan opposition, which claims that in the elections of July 28, the Presidency of that nation was won by the candidate Edmundo González.

Some with printed ballots in hand, showed that they did not vote for Maduro, who came to power on March 5, 2013, after the death of Hugo Chavez.

“Mega electoral fraud in Mexico and Venezuela”, “Annul elections”, “In Venezuela the dictatorship kidnaps, tortures and kills people for defending the democratic victory”, “Do you think there are 8 million Venezuelans who went out to do tourism around the world?” read some of the banners raised at this demonstration.

At the site where the Venezuelan anthem was played, citizens of that nation said they had to leave their country due to poverty, violence and violations of human rights.

They also spoke out against the repression that they accused the State of using against those who oppose Maduro’s “dictatorship.”

“We have to get out of the territory of violence, of confrontation, which is the territory that suits them, the territory where they are strong,” said a Venezuelan woman over the microphone in the Mexican capital.

This protest has also been held in countries such as Argentina, Bogotá, the United States, Korea, Denmark, and Venezuela itself.

Maduro was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council, which said he had obtained 6.4 million votes compared to González’s 5.3 million. The opposition, on the other hand, says it has 84 percent of the vote tallies, according to which its candidate obtained 7.3 million votes and Maduro 3.3 million.

A week ago, the opposition called on its supporters to take to the streets with their printed voting registration. The call was also extended to Venezuelans living abroad to gather in the countries where they reside.