Juarez City.- The Venezuelan community living in this city gathered this afternoon to express their support for the Venezuelan citizens who remain in that country and who are fighting to end the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

Around 50 people went to the Plaza de la Mexicanidad where they formed a circle under the Concha Acústica and placed the Venezuelan flag, candles and sang the national anthem.

For Rafael Tovar, Venezuelan by birth but naturalized Mexican and who has been here in Ciudad Juárez for 20 years, married and with a son born on Mexican soil, this act is to send a message of support to “the brothers.”

“It hurts us, we really would like to be there and from here what we can do is this, make ourselves visible, show ourselves and send a message of support and unity to our brothers,” said Rafael.

He said that what happened in the last presidential election in Venezuela was predictable, but it is painful to see how those who dare to protest against the Maduro regime are treated.

“It is sad, it breaks the heart to see everything that is happening, one, that they have tested us like this in the elections, but well, it does not surprise us that much, we knew that they could do this last-minute trick and now that they go out to the streets and they are violating them, stealing their rights, putting them in jail, they are killing many people, it breaks our heart,” said the Venezuelan naturalized Mexican.

According to Rafael, there are approximately 200 Venezuelan families established in Ciudad Juárez, who have “put down roots,” either by marrying Mexican men and women or between themselves and having children born in Mexico.