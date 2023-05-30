Lula will meet with South American presidents this 3rd (May 30) at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Venezuelans protest against the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, in front of the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, this Tuesday (May 30, 2023). The act was registered before the head of the Brazilian Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), meet with South American leaders at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Protesters hold signs written: “censorship + repression + torture = democracy?”.