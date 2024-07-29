The people of Venezuela took to the streets this Monday (29) to protest against the signs of fraud in the result of the presidential election on Sunday (28).

The National Electoral Council (CNE), dominated by Chavismo, proclaimed dictator Nicolás Maduro as the winner, in a process whose lack of transparency was denounced by the opposition and a large part of the international community.

The NGO Provea published on X photos of a demonstration in Caricuao, a district of Caracas. “Dozens of peaceful protesters gather in front of the GNB headquarters [Guarda Nacional Bolivariana]demanding respect for the will of the people. Neighbors of Ruiz Pineda, Barrio El Onoto and several UDs [regiões] from Caricuao joined the protest. A blockade of the PNB [Polícia Nacional Bolivariana] prevents them from advancing. Three DAET patrols [Diretoria de Ações Estratégicas e Táticas] remain parked meters from the police blockade,” wrote the NGO.

Also in Caracas, hundreds of Venezuelans in cars and motorcycles traveled along one of the main avenues of the Venezuelan capital, heading west of the city, where the headquarters of public power are located, including the presidential palace of Miraflores.

Several of the protesters tore down Maduro campaign posters and dragged them along the ground, tied to motorcycles, with the motorcyclists banging pots and pans in protest.

Images from news agencies showed that, due to fear of reprisals from Chavista security forces, some motorcyclists put T-shirts over their faces to avoid being identified.

After the first group of drivers, other drivers and hundreds of citizens on foot continued to pass through the avenues, some of them carrying the Venezuelan flag, the majority coming from Petare, the largest favela in the country, traditionally Chavista.

The citizens chanted phrases such as “If you see it, if you feel it, Edmundo [González, candidato oposicionista] president”, “It will fall, it will fall, this government will fall” and “Maduro, we don’t want you”, among others.

In the state of Falcón, according to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarín, residents unhappy with the highly questionable result of the presidential election tore down a statue of Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s political godfather and predecessor. (With EFE Agency)