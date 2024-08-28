Thousands of Venezuelans are taking to the streets of the country’s main cities and other parts of the world this Wednesday (28) to demonstrate against the regime of Nicolás Maduro, exactly one month after the presidential election that the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) says was won by the dictator.

Last week, Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), also controlled by Chavismo, ratified Maduro’s “victory,” despite copies of voting records made available by the opposition on a website that proved the victory of its candidate, Edmundo González.

The CNE and the TSJ, in turn, did not release documents that prove that Maduro won.

“Venezuelans, we are making history. A month ago we demonstrated that sovereignty resides in an untransferable way in our vote,” González wrote in X.

“I know these last 30 days have been difficult, but they have also been a testament to our unity and determination. With each passing day, our voices grow stronger and our fight firmer,” González added.

“Today, one month after our glorious victory on July 28, we Venezuelans unite, inside and outside our country, and shout with vigor,” opposition leader María Corina Machado also wrote in X.

Previous protests against electoral fraud have been violently repressed by the Maduro regime, which has also tightened the noose on the opposition and the press. According to the most recent bulletin from the NGO Foro Penal, Venezuela currently has 1,780 political prisoners, of which 1,581 were detained in the last 30 days.

The violence observatory Monitor de Vítimas reported that 24 people were killed in the Chavista repression of the protests.