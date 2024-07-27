The action, scheduled for Sunday (28 July), is part of an international mobilization in favor of the opposition candidacy to Maduro in the election

More than 30 Brazilian cities will hold demonstrations on Sunday (July 28, 2024) in support of Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center), candidate for the Presidency of Venezuela. He represents the coalition formed by 11 center-left and center-right parties, in opposition to the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

The demonstrations are part of a international mobilization. In Brazil, they are being publicized by Redeven (Network of Venezuelans in Brazil). Events are planned in places such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Manaus, Juiz de Fora, Joinville, Porto Alegre, Recife and Cuiabá.

Brazil and other countries have expressed concerns about the integrity of Venezuela’s electoral process. On Friday (July 26), Maduro’s government closed the country’s land borders and blocked the entry of a plane carrying former presidents of Panama and Mexico, as well as other former heads of state. The move has heightened tensions in the region.

Voting intention polls show an uncertain scenario in the country. Some surveys present Maduro as a possible winner, others show Edmundo González ahead.

One of the main problems is that the research carried out in the country does not have high credibility. Although there are surveys carried out by well-established companies, many are carried out by little-known companies that do not publish the complete research or provide details about the methodologies.

Other surveys are commissioned by media outlets and political parties, which can also raise doubts about reliability.

Maduro said on July 17 that the country could end up in “blood bath” It is “civil war” if you lose the elections.”On July 28, if you don’t want Venezuela to fall into a bloodbath, into a fratricidal civil war as a result of the fascists, let’s guarantee the greatest success, the greatest victory in the electoral history of our people.”, declared the Venezuelan leader.

The Redeven published on Instagram, Brazilian cities with confirmed demonstrations and the locations and times of gatherings. Updated information on both demonstrations in Brazil and abroad can be found in this website.

NICOLÁS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 61, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in reports from the OAS (Organization of American States), on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly, and of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights – October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023.

