Venezuelans need 28.3 minimum wages to be able to buy a basic family basket in the country, enough to feed five people, whose value was US$ 446.83 in September, according to estimates released on Saturday (22) by the Documentation and Social Analysis of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (Cendas-FVM).

The independent entity explained that, with a minimum wage set by the Venezuelan government of 130 bolivars per month – about US$ 15.7 on average during the month of September – millions of workers and pensioners can only cover 3.4% of the cost of family staple food. The average for September means a drop of 2.8% compared to August, when the basket cost US$ 459, according to Cendas-FVM.

On the other hand, accumulated inflation in the first nine months in Venezuela was 111.8%, according to estimates by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory, an independent entity made up of economic experts and former deputies. The Venezuelan currency has lost almost half its value in the last 12 months, a devaluation that, despite being significant, represents an advance over previous years, when the bolivar fell by up to 50% in a single day.