A family of five people in Venezuela needs 126 minimum monthly salaries to pay for the food basket, the cost of which was 491 dollars in August, according to estimates by the Center for Documentation and Social Analysis of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (Cendas-FVM), released this Thursday.

The independent entity explained that, last month, when The minimum wage -130 bolivars- was equivalent to 3.98 dollarsa family required 7.86 more salaries than in the month of July to purchase a basket calculated with prices of 60 basic products.

The foods that rose the most were milk, cheese and eggs, with an increase of 10.93%. followed by fats and oils, which increased by 7.19%, and fruits and vegetables, with an increase of 6.48%.

On August 31, the Cendas-FVM indicated that a teacher needs to earn the equivalent of 19.24 times their monthly salary to access the basic food basket.

The independent entity indicated that the average teacher salary is $26.09 per month, an amount that represents “barely 5.2%” of the cost of food, which, in turn, represents a “deficit of 94, 8%”.

(You can read: The United States extends TPS and reassigns immigration protection for Venezuelans).

From March 2022, The minimum wage and pensions remain at 130 bolivars, an amount that has lost purchasing power due to the rise in the price of the dollar in the country, where businesses use the currency as a reference to set prices.

In December 2021, Venezuela emerged from a hyperinflation in which entered in 2017 and that reduced the value of the bolivarthe official currency, as well as citizens’ trust in it, which is why they adopted the dollar in an attempt to protect their income.

EFE

More news

Why is Venezuela silent regarding the migration crisis in the Darién Gap?

Government intervention in Tocorón prison was agreed upon with some prisoners, according to NGO

The US unleashes new tension in the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana: what happened?