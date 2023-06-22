Venezuelans need 108 minimum wages to access a basic family basket – calculated for five people -, whose value in May was US$ 523.29, according to estimates by the Center for Documentation and Social Analysis of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (Cendas-FVM ), released this Wednesday (21).

The independent entity explained that, while the minimum wage established by the Nicolás Maduro regime only amounts to 130 bolivars per month (about US$ 4.85), a family needs US$ 17.44 per day to cover the basic food basket, calculated with the prices of 60 products.

The Cendas-FVM calculated the price of the basic food basket at US$ 523.29. The value represents a drop of 0.52%, compared to April, when it was announced that the average value of a basic basket was around US$ 526.

However, in local currency, the cost was 14,024.10 bolivars, an increase of 6.1% compared to last April, when it was recorded at 13,214.61 bolivars.

The sector that recorded the biggest increase was sauces and mayonnaise, with a rise of 13.27%, followed by milk, cheese and eggs, with a rise of 11.21%, and fats and oils with a 9.03% increase.

Accumulated inflation in Venezuela in the first five months of this year is 96.3%, after closing May with an increase of 5.1%, according to official data released on Monday (19) by the Central Bank (BCV).

According to the BCV, the average increase in the prices of goods and services was 3.8% in April, 6.1% in March, 19.3% in February and 42.1% in January, which registered the monthly inflation highest in the past two years.

In December 2021, Venezuela emerged from the hyperinflation it had entered in 2017 and which, in this period, reduced the value of the bolivar, the official currency, as well as the confidence of citizens in it, which is why they officially adopted the dollar in an attempt to protect your income.