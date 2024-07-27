H?flee or return to Venezuela? For hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, the answer to this dilemma will be clear after the results of this Sunday’s presidential elections. Everything depends, of course, on the political climate that results after the results of the elections are known, in which the Chavista Nicolas Maduro and the opponent Edmundo Gonzalez They are the favorites among ten candidates.

The question is fundamental for the almost eight million Venezuelans who left the country in the midst of the humanitarian and economic crisis that has been going on for at least a decade.

According to the UN Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants (R4V), most of them left for Colombia (where there are 2.8 million Venezuelans)Peru (1.5 million), Brazil (560,000), United States (545,000), Chile (532,000) or Ecuador (444,000), to name a few cases.

Many are still looking for ways to make a living. Others, with better luck, have already put down roots and settled down.

In dialogue with this newspaper, the former Venezuelan deputy Julio Borgeswho now lives in Spain, summed up the spirit of the dilemma of returning or fleeing: “Obviously I want to return to Venezuela. I want my children to stop being uprooted. I want them to be Venezuelans with roots in Venezuela like a good part of those eight million people who were forced to leave. The important thing is to have the opportunity to decide.”

On the table, say the analysts consulted by EL TIEMPO, There are two likely scenarios to answer this question.

In the first, If Maduro remains in power under strong The international community has questioned the country and the government is once again isolated. This could lead to nearly a million people migrating in the medium term, according to a survey carried out in July by the firm ORC Consultores.

In a second, If the opposition winsat least 15 percent of Venezuelans would be willing to return to the country, says Oswaldo Ramírez, political consultant and director of ORC. In both cases, the environment is highly uncertain, posing challenges not only for Venezuelan politics but also for international migration throughout the region.

If Maduro stays

All polls, local and foreign, give Edmundo González the victory, and for both analysts and the international press, Maduro can only remain in power by force.

Already in 2018, the international community did not recognize the results of the presidential elections that ended up isolating the Chavista regime and pushing the exodus of migrants. Thus, Ramírez explains that, if this scenario is repeatedaround 24.9 percent of Venezuelans would begin to make plans to migrate from the country within 18 months.

“We are talking about between 700,000 and one million people. The profile of this migrant is a person who is not politically aligned and sees no opportunities, whose age ranges between 17 and 42 years, who lives in the interior of Venezuela and not in the big capitals,” adds Ramírez, who also mentions that this phenomenon could be accentuated if the international community reimposes sanctions on the country’s economy.

By the way, Theodore Kahn, associate director of Control Risks, He believes that this will cause challenges in the transit countries through which migration passes, especially for Colombia.

Although some remain in the country, “many pass through the national territory to go to Darien and then to the United States. This poses humanitarian and security challenges,” Kahn told this newspaper.

Even Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, who has adopted a tougher policy against irregular migration, warned this week that if the “political situation in Venezuela worsens, we must prepare ourselves because the migratory flow will increase in a very short period of time.”

So far this year, more than 216,000 migrants have crossed the dangerous Darien jungle, Most of them are Venezuelans, seeking to reach the United States or Canada in search of better living conditions, while in all of 2023 there were more than 520,000, an unprecedented figure, according to official data from Panama.

If this flow of migrants does occur, consultant Oswaldo Ramírez believes that this time there could be much less money for humanitarian aid for the migrant population. “Another challenge is the care of migrants. For a long time, this was paid for by humanitarian aid agencies, but that budget has been channeled to the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza. This time there would be less budget, understanding, in addition, that many countries have already reached their limit to give better conditions to migrants,” he explained.

What if the opposition wins?

Although it is a challenge for pollsters to ask each of the Venezuelans living abroad, Ramírez estimates that 15 percent could return to Venezuela if political and social conditions allow for a transition in the country.

“The problem is not only political change, but also the economic conditions for prosperity,” says the consultant. In other words, it is not enough for Edmundo González to win or for Maduro to acknowledge his defeat. Due to the long crisis that the country is facing, the great challenge is for the economy to be able to “absorb” and provide better living conditions for those who decide to return.

“The economy is quite fragile. We expect a boost in investments with a transition, but there would still be a lot of friction and obstacles to integrating new workers into the economy,” Khan said.

“If economic opportunities do not improve in the short term, it is likely that some will remain abroad or seek new destinations with a better quality of life. During this transition, it is possible that new departures from Venezuela will occur, although not massively, but in the medium term, seeking better living conditions,” Donna Catalina Cabrera Serrano, an anthropologist specializing in international migration, professor and researcher at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, told this newspaper.

The academic explains that the migration phenomenon has experienced a “politicization” in countries in the region, where leaders who tend to present migration as a risk often benefit from it. “This approach has a negative impact on migration, presenting numerous challenges in terms of integration and social cohesion for migrants, as well as challenges for coordination between governments in the region and the establishment of fairer measures for the reception of migrants,” Cabrera pointed out.