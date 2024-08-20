Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/20/2024 – 10:01

The Venezuelan election has raised expectations for an end to the political crisis that has been raging for years. Lula’s stance on the impasse created after Maduro’s victory announcement has disappointed Venezuelans living in Brazil. Under the hot sun, Gerardo Duque waits on a makeshift bench on the sidewalk for his wife and daughter to leave the Federal Police Headquarters in São Paulo. Minutes later, they return, holding in their hands the documents that will allow the three of them to return to Maracay, where they left in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What brings them back to Venezuela after four more peaceful years in Brazil is not hope for economic improvement in their home country. The one-way trip planned for October is motivated by the health of their mother-in-law, who suffers from diabetes and a lack of insulin. Attributed by Nicolás Maduro’s government to the economic sanctions imposed on the country, the shortage of diabetes medication has reached almost 35%, according to the NGO Convite. Other basic drugs are also lacking, such as those for hypertension, convulsions and respiratory infections.

“It really scares us, because it’s tense, we don’t know what’s in store for us. It was already difficult when we came, imagine now,” says the 31-year-old Venezuelan. “We started from scratch here, and now we’re leaving to start from scratch again in Venezuela,” he laments.

For the past four years, living in the country’s largest city and working as a glazier, Gerardo and his wife Elianis have been sending money to relatives back home. Last year, the more than 7.7 million Venezuelan expatriates sent more than R$29 billion to the country. According to the Inter-American Dialogue, this corresponds to about 6% of Venezuela’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Currently, one in five Venezuelans lives outside the country, and around 568,000 live in Brazil, which is the third largest destination for these immigrants, after Colombia and Peru. In the country, many were hopeful that this year’s presidential elections would end the political crisis that has been raging in Venezuela for years.

“Day to get rid of Maduro”

At the end of July, Venezuelans went to the polls after 11 years under Maduro’s rule. With the annulment of the candidacy of many of the opposition, including Maria Corina Machado, the most prominent name currently, it was up to Edmundo González Urrutia to try to defeat the current leader at the polls.

The day after the election, the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the vote, while the opposition claims that Gonzalez had received twice as much support. To support this, the opposition relies on the independent count of approximately 90% of the votes through the electoral records. However, the Maduro government has not yet released these records.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We’d never seen elections like the ones we saw this year,” says an emotional manicurist who has lived in São Paulo with her husband and two daughters for three years. “People started taking to the streets and lining up the night before to vote, because we know that the government puts up many obstacles as the day goes on, but there was a feeling that the people knew that this would be the day to get rid of Maduro, and that’s why the opposition prepared for what’s happening now,” she says.

The former Caracas resident prefers to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals against her family who still live in Venezuela. “It is very hard to have to live in fear of expressing what has taken you away from your loved ones, your land, your roots, your home, your food. It is a fear that all migrants who are outside of Venezuela and have most of their families in the country share.”

She says that in recent weeks sleep has been scarce, while nervousness, uncertainty and fear have been constant. “Questions arise about our future, whether we will be able to return or whether we will definitely have to stay abroad and whether we will be able to get our family members out of the country, because every day the situation seems more suffocating and the options seem increasingly limited.”

For those on the other side of the border, the biggest fear is “Operation Tun Tun,” as the crackdown on those who demonstrate against the government in the streets or on social media is called. The UN estimates that more than 2,400 people have been detained during the protests that erupted in the country after the announcement of Maduro’s victory.

With his 20-year-old daughter still finishing college in Caracas, musician Carlos Zocollo worries that she, her mother or other family members will be caught up in one of the operations. “It worries me a lot that people are losing the ability to express themselves and are being accused of terrorism,” he laments. “Given all these events, what I see on the world stage is a battle of statements, but no actions,” he complains, highlighting Brazil’s lack of action.

Lula in the crosshairs

Last Saturday (17/08), dozens of Venezuelans gathered on Paulista Avenue to protest for democracy and against the Maduro government and to demand a stance from the Brazilian government regarding the current crisis in the neighboring country. Among the targets of criticism were the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian government does not recognize the victory of either candidate and is trying to find solutions to the impasse. One of the proposals is to hold new elections, something that is rejected by both the government and the Venezuelan opposition. A few days after the elections, Lula said that he saw “nothing abnormal” in the Venezuelan situation. Since then, the president has avoided giving his opinion on the situation.

For fashion designer Jordan Gutierrez, the lack of a more critical and forceful position will be demanded of Lula in the future. “He was one of former President Chávez’s allies and he owes a more concrete answer: is he for or against the dictatorship?”, he demands, having lived in Brazil for eight years. “This silence is a political burden that will ultimately affect him as president. In two years, when he seeks reelection, will Brazilians vote for a president who supports the dictatorship of a neighboring country like Venezuela? Aren’t we in favor of democracy here in Brazil?”, he asks.