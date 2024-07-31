Hundreds of Venezuelans gathered during the day on Tuesday at the embassy of their country in the Peruvian capitaldue to the announcement of the suspension of consular attention by the diplomatic delegation of Venezuela, following the measure of the Peruvian government to expel its diplomats.

According to the criteria of

Most of the people who waited for hours at the Venezuelan Embassy did so for administrative reasons, as they were demanding the passport they had previously paid for or other consular procedures.

The embassy of the Caribbean country announced this Tuesdays the indefinite suspension of consular servicesfollowing the expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats, who were given a maximum of 72 hours by the Peruvian government to leave the country.

Venezuelans in Peru Photo:EFE Share

The Peruvian government expelled Venezuelan diplomats on Monday

“This Diplomatic Mission indefinitely suspends consular services as well as all consular procedures, therefore, appointments assigned for the issuance and/or renewal of biometric passports, appointments for the collection of passports, visa appointments and travel document appointments. will not be prosecuted“, the embassy said on social network X.

In addition, he reported that with respect to holders of foreign passports, consigned to the consular section for visa processing, they will be contacted personally for the return of your documentation.”

Protests in Valencia, Carabobo state, against the questionable re-election of Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP Share

This announcement came hours after Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea indicated that Venezuelan consular staff would not be withdrawn.

“I am not withdrawing consular and administrative personnel, so if there is no intention, it is up to the Venezuelan authorities to decide whether to affect their own citizens,” he told state-run TV Peru.

He also stated that he recognizes to the opposition member Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect of Venezuela in last Sunday’s elections.

The Peruvian government on Monday expelled Venezuelan diplomats accredited in Peru and gave them a maximum of 72 hours to leave the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this measure was ordered by the chancellor “ddue to the serious and arbitrary decisions taken today by the Venezuelan regime.”

EFE