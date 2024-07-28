ORA total of 2,659 Venezuelans living in Chile are called to the polls this Sunday in the most crucial Venezuelan presidential elections of the last decade, on a day that the majority lives with “hope” and “convinced” that the opposition’s victory will be so overwhelming that Chavismo will have to leave power.

“I feel very fortunate to have voted, I did it for myself and for all those who were denied the vote at this historic moment when the freedom of our country is at stake,” Reina González, who arrived in Chile six years ago, told EFE.

According to the Command with Venezuela in Chile, an organization that supports the opposition Edmundo González Urrutia, the main rival of President Nicolás Maduro, only 2,659 Venezuelans residing in Chile met the “enormous” requirements imposed by the Venezuelan authorities to vote abroad.

Venezuelan citizens sing the national anthem upon their arrival to vote in the Venezuelan presidential elections this Sunday, at the Venezuelan consulate in Santiago (Chile).

However, more than 800,000 Venezuelans live in Chile, of which nearly 200,000 have permanent residency and more than 400,000 are of legal voting age, according to the organization.

Néstor Jaime is one of the many who has not been able to exercise his right to vote, but decided to go to the Venezuelan Consulate in Santiago anyway to follow the historic day in which Maduro seeks re-election after eleven years in power.

“Enough is enough, people are calling for change, it is a popular fervor, from the lower classes to the elites, it is a collective feeling,” said this 33-year-old who arrived in Chile in 2018 to EFE.

“Everyone is hopeful. Maria Corina Machado raised spirits and hope. She mobilized many people who no longer wanted to know anything about voting, about parties,” Hector Riopelle, a retired teacher who was also unable to vote and who has lived in Santiago for two years, where he lives with his children, told EFE.

González Urrutia, the candidate of the opposition coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), leads the voting intention to replace the disqualified Machado.

Chavismo, however, assures that Maduro will win, despite independent polls reflecting the weariness of much of the population amid a fierce economic crisis that has devastated the country over the past decade.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (L) and Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia (C) greet supporters at the closing ceremony of Gonzalez Urrutia's campaign, Thursday, in Caracas, Venezuela. Gonzalez Urrutia asked Venezuelans, at a closing ceremony of the electoral campaign, to vote on Sunday to begin the path of "national reconciliation."

“With all the faith in the world, I believe that they will accept the results because the vote will be overwhelming,” María de los Ángeles Flores, a young woman who has been in Chile for five years, told EFE.

Polling stations opened at 6:00 local time (10:00 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT), although it is unknown when the first results will be available.

The director of the Command for Venezuela in Chile, Alexander Maita, explained in a press conference that the voting at the Venezuelan Consulate in Santiago until noon was taking place with complete normality and that it was being “massive.”

“Today is a day for democracy, a day of joy, of celebration for Venezuelans. We want political change,” he added.