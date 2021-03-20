The Government affirms that around 35,000 Venezuelans, including 9,000 minors, entered the country without regular documentation between the end of 2015 and 2019. That is, with expired passports in the case of adults, and in the case of children. , with photocopies of birth certificates without photos or any other official paper proving that they are the children of who they claim to be.

By the way, as you learned Clarion, the Government did not renew the provision 520/2019 of the Mauricio Macri administration -which had to be updated in 2020- and by which the citizens of Venezuela, who for years have been fleeing the political and economic ravages of Chavismo, received immigration treatment In Argentina, they were allowed to enter without so many requirements in the entry documentation: expired passports, or papers without apostille.

From the office of the Director of Migration, Florencia Carignano, they told Clarín that the Ministry of the Interior “wants to regularize the situation.” And that they will first focus on the 9,000 minors that are without clear identity here.

They indicated that they maintain a dialogue with the Chavista regime through its embassy in Buenos Aires. And that this migratory dialogue is for Caracas to send them the documentation that they do not have of those 35,000 in question. ANDBetween 2015 and 2019, 467,632 people of Venezuelan nationality arrived, of which half now reside here.

They also affirm that they do not rule out any other mechanism other than 520/2019 and that they are in dialogue with the different groups of Venezuelans living in Argentina and that they staged a strong controversy with the official last week.

It so happens that, to counteract the criticism of the opposition for having eliminated and modified a Macri decree that established the expulsion of foreigners who committed crimes in Argentina, Carignano spoke on television and made reference to the disposition 520/2019 of the Venezuelan citizens. He said that criminals had also entered the country with her and gave as an example the murder of the English tourist Matthew Gibbard at the end of 2019. Five Venezuelans, including several with irregular entry to Argentina, were accused of being part of the gang that committed that robbery and crime. .

“When they tell us that we made criminals enter, I say, it seems to me that we were not the ones who made criminals enter,” he said, after which groups of Venezuelans, including the representative of Juan Guaidó in Argentina, Elisa Trotta Gamus, they asked him for explanations and treated his sayings as xenophobic.

Over the days, the waters calmed down and Carignano met with Amnesty International -Strongly critical of the regime of Nicolás Maduro- and with some Venezuelan organizations in Argentina that were willing to “mediate.”

“What I have to solve is an immigration problem that they left me. Migrations made them enter but with irregular papers. The elderly have expired passports or ID cards and do not have a legalized criminal record and so we cannot give them the DNI ”, Carignano told Clarion.

The official assured that the problem of these citizens is that they have “precarious documentation” and cannot receive the DNI, that children have problems when they seek to enroll in schools if they do not have a DNI and they are out of the rule with Mercosur that requires regional documentation parameters.

“We are evaluating an exceptional measure only for children, an exception of rights for children,” he said.